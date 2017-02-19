Batman, Superman and MLS photo shoot shenanigans

We're in the throes of preseason, but with MLS Opening Weekend quickly apporaching, it's time to finalize the marketing materials. As clubs head back to home markets, the photo shoot posts are beginning their social media crescendo, with a little levity from Miguel "Batman" Ibarra and Christian "Superman" Ramirez out in the Twin Cities:
Don't break anything, Miggy! 😂😂😂#MNUFC | @Migue10Ibarra | @Chris_Ramirez17 pic.twitter.com/PIWAAWUV2P— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) February 19, 2017
And the San Jose Earthquakes rolled up a polished package showcasing their stars:
Taking you behind the scenes of our 2017 billboard campaign photo shoot feat. @FataiPrince27, @ChrisWondo & @BinghamDb. #ForwardAsOne pic.twitter.com/8KwfKgbNPn— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) February 19, 2017
Meanwhile, New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton was just trying to keep busy:
What are the #NERevs up to with their downtime during preseason? Here's how @bbknighton kept busy in Casa Grande. pic.twitter.com/CN5kQXMy4s— NewEnglandRevolution (@NERevolution) February 19, 2017
As for the Houston Dynamo?
Rolling along in the desert. #ForeverOrangehttps://t.co/nXvohW8C7A— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) February 19, 2017