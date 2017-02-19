Batman, Superman and MLS photo shoot shenanigans

February 19, 20174:09PM EST
Ben CouchSenior Editor

We're in the throes of preseason, but with MLS Opening Weekend quickly apporaching, it's time to finalize the marketing materials. As clubs head back to home markets, the photo shoot posts are beginning their social media crescendo, with a little levity from Miguel "Batman" Ibarra and Christian "Superman" Ramirez out in the Twin Cities:

And the San Jose Earthquakes rolled up a polished package showcasing their stars:

Meanwhile, New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton was just trying to keep busy:

As for the Houston Dynamo?

