Preseason - 2017 - presented by Advocare

2017 Preseason - Sunday, February 19: A friendly pairing

February 19, 20176:32PM EST
Ben CouchSenior Editor

The Sunday slate features a couple of signature friendlies, with some scrimmage action along the way. here's the rundown:

Chicago Fire vs. Miami FC (NASL)

Closing out the evening at 6 p.m. ET, the Men in Red took on NASL side Miami FC at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. They've worked up a full preview on the club site, and fans had the option to WATCH LIVE via IMGAcademyTV.com or follow along on Twitter (CHI: @ChicagoFire | MIA: @TheMiamiFC).

An early goal from Luis Solignac put the Fire up in the 3rd minute:

Chicago's XI (4-2-3-1): Bava; Peay, Kappelhof, Dekovic, Vincent; McCarty, Bronico; Goossens, Solignac, Johnson; MDL.

He's not in today's lineup, but offseason Designated Player acquisition Nemanja Nikolic is ready to build on early results:

For their part, Miami FC brought supporters behind-the-scenes with a preseason photo gallery of the week's action.

Orlando City SC vs. Toronto FC

The two MLS squads squared off in a pair of back-to-back matches that kicked at 2 p.m. ET, with Toronto FC scoring the sweep, by a mark of 3-1 and 4-0, respectively.

The second game ended 4-0, with TFC strikes by Ben Spencer, Aikim Andrews and Brian James joining an Orlando City own goal.

To open that one, the Reds rolled out another 3-5-2: Pais; Mavinga, Brunell, Hagglund; Edwards, Cheyrou, Alseth, Delgado, Chapman; Hamilton, Spencer.

In the first match, a pair of late strikes by Sebastian Giovinco and Justin Morrow pushed Toronto to a 3-1 victory.

Jozy Altidore broke through in the fourth minute, but Orlando kept it even Kaka was able to convert a PK toward the end of the half.

No starting XI for the hosts since we're closed door, but the Reds went with their usual 3-5-2: Irwin; Simonin, Moor, Zavaleta; Morrow, Bradley, Osorio, Cooper, Beitashour; Altidore, Giovinco

FC Dallas vs. SMU (Scrimmage)

A little early-morning action in Frisco, Texas, where local side FC Dallas hosted the SMU Mustangs men's soccer team for a scrimmage. The report via @FCDallas Twitter is a 2-0 victory for the MLSers, with both goals coming from Paxton Pomykal.

The Homegrown Player linked up with Adonijah Reid on the first, and another from outside the box in the 81st.

The MLS club rolled out a starting XI of: Jesse Gonzalez; Trialist, Aaron Guillen, Walker Hume, Reggie Cannon; Anibal Chala, Jacori Hayes, Carlos Cermeño, Rosales; Adonijah Reid, Paxton Pomykal.

