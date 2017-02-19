2017 Preseason - Sunday, February 19: A friendly pairing

The Sunday slate features a couple of signature friendlies, with some scrimmage action along the way. here's the rundown:

Chicago Fire vs. Miami FC (NASL)

Closing out the evening at 6 p.m. ET, the Men in Red took on NASL side Miami FC at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. They've worked up a full preview on the club site, and fans had the option to WATCH LIVE via IMGAcademyTV.com or follow along on Twitter (CHI: @ChicagoFire | MIA: @TheMiamiFC).

An early goal from Luis Solignac put the Fire up in the 3rd minute:

Chicago's XI (4-2-3-1): Bava; Peay, Kappelhof, Dekovic, Vincent; McCarty, Bronico; Goossens, Solignac, Johnson; MDL.

He's not in today's lineup, but offseason Designated Player acquisition Nemanja Nikolic is ready to build on early results:

Matchday! ⚽ #cf97 face Miami FC and we need to continue the promising form we showed so far 🙏🏻 Let's go boys @ChicagoFire 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/Old9AzUI2l — Nikolic Nemanja (@niko_nemanja) February 19, 2017

For their part, Miami FC brought supporters behind-the-scenes with a preseason photo gallery of the week's action.

Orlando City SC vs. Toronto FC

The two MLS squads squared off in a pair of back-to-back matches that kicked at 2 p.m. ET, with Toronto FC scoring the sweep, by a mark of 3-1 and 4-0, respectively.

The second game ended 4-0, with TFC strikes by Ben Spencer, Aikim Andrews and Brian James joining an Orlando City own goal.

Goal!! A 🚀 from Brian James!! #TFCLive | 4-0 (Game 2) — Toronto FC (@torontofc) February 19, 2017

To open that one, the Reds rolled out another 3-5-2: Pais; Mavinga, Brunell, Hagglund; Edwards, Cheyrou, Alseth, Delgado, Chapman; Hamilton, Spencer.

In the first match, a pair of late strikes by Sebastian Giovinco and Justin Morrow pushed Toronto to a 3-1 victory.

Lofted it perfectly over the wall before dipping into the low corner. #TFCLive | 2-1 https://t.co/i7uSRE3hqp — Toronto FC (@torontofc) February 19, 2017

Jozy Altidore broke through in the fourth minute, but Orlando kept it even Kaka was able to convert a PK toward the end of the half.

.@Kaka has the boys deadlocked with TFC entering the second half.



1-1 | #NeverHuntAlone 🦁 pic.twitter.com/7Un6eiSvMP — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 19, 2017

No starting XI for the hosts since we're closed door, but the Reds went with their usual 3-5-2: Irwin; Simonin, Moor, Zavaleta; Morrow, Bradley, Osorio, Cooper, Beitashour; Altidore, Giovinco

FC Dallas vs. SMU (Scrimmage)

A little early-morning action in Frisco, Texas, where local side FC Dallas hosted the SMU Mustangs men's soccer team for a scrimmage. The report via @FCDallas Twitter is a 2-0 victory for the MLSers, with both goals coming from Paxton Pomykal.

The Homegrown Player linked up with Adonijah Reid on the first, and another from outside the box in the 81st.

Two goals including this sweet strike. Not a bad Sunday morning for Homegrown @PaxiPomy! pic.twitter.com/weYCMpcp3K — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 19, 2017

The MLS club rolled out a starting XI of: Jesse Gonzalez; Trialist, Aaron Guillen, Walker Hume, Reggie Cannon; Anibal Chala, Jacori Hayes, Carlos Cermeño, Rosales; Adonijah Reid, Paxton Pomykal.