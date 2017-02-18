Red Bulls complete loan of Panamian right back Michael Amir Murillo

The New York Red Bulls added defensive depth to their roster on Sat., Feb. 18 when they completed the loan of Panamian right back Michael Amir Murillo Bermudez, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate. He'll join the club for a year from San Francisco FC, of Panama's top-flight league.

"I went down to see Michael play in person with our Head Scout Rob Elliot and we were impressed," said Red Bulls first assistant Denis Hamlett in a statement from the club. "After watching him play and speaking with him, we believe that Michael fits our club philosophy and we are glad to add him to our team for 2017."

The 21-year-old Panama City native came up in San Francisco FC's academy, graduating to the first team in 2014 and notching some 42 appearances since. He's also represented his country at the international level nine times, most recently in the 2017 Copa Centroamericana this past January. Murillo also appeared three times in the 2015-2016 edition of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.