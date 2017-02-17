Seattle Sounders legend Zach Scott to have testimonial match March 1

The Seattle Sounders and Emerald City Supporters are partnering to host a testimonial match for longtime Sounders defender Zach Scott, the club announced on Friday.

The match will be held on Wednesday, March 1 at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Center, with kickoff set for shortly after 7 pm PT. Tickets are available here, with all proceeds from sales benefitting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Fund, the Sounders’ RAVE Foundation and a college fund for Scott’s three children.

The match will honor Scott’s 15-year career with the Sounders, which ended when he retired following Seattle’s MLS Cup triumph in December. Scott began his Sounders career in 2002, making the transition with the club from USL to MLS in 2009. Affectionately known as “Mr. Sounder,” Scott made 352 total appearances in a Seattle uniform. He made 118 career MLS regular season appearances, good for the fifth-most in Sounders history. The Hawaii native won 12 trophies during his time in Seattle, including two USL titles, four Lamar Hunt US Open Cups, the 2014 Supporters’ Shield and the aforementioned 2016 MLS Cup, as well as four Cascadia Cups.

The two teams in the testimonial match will be coached by current Seattle players and Scott’s fellow Sounders MLS originals Brad Evans and Osvaldo Alonso. The game is set to feature teammates and friends from Scott’s entire 15-year pro career, including former Sounders Kasey Keller, Roger Levesque and Jhon Kennedy Hurtado, among others. The final rosters will be announced at a later date.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from ticket sales, donations and auction items will be split amongst the three charitable causes. The ticket prices are set as a minimum, with fans able to donate more to the overall fund if they so choose. Those unable to attend but interested in donating can do so here.