Michael Parkhurst named first Atlanta United FC captain

There are so many firsts for each MLS expansion team. Players, coaches, games, kits, you name it.

There's also the first captain in a team's MLS history.

On Friday, Atlanta United announced their first captain will be defender Michael Parkhurst. As part of the announcement, the team released the video where Parkhurst was given the news by technical director Carlos Bocanegra and head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino.

History in the making right there. Atlanta United open their debut MLS season on March 5 against the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET, FS1).