Kick Off: Dynamo re-sign Run-DMB | Fredy Montero making MLS return?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Weekend results

Five MLS clubs took part in preseason action on Sunday, including Opening Weekend's opening match participants (Minnesota United FC, Portland Timbers) facing off, and we've got some highlights. READ MORE

Saturday, expansion side Atlanta United FC made its on-field debut with a 4-0 preseason victory, and five other MLS squads also took the pitch. READ MORE

Beasley back in Houston

The Houston Dynamo have brought back veteran left back DaMarcus Beasley on a one-year deal. READ MORE

Though now 34 (and the good-natured butt of his teammates' old-age jokes upon his return), Beasley has no intention of ceding his place in the line-up to take a supporting role. READ MORE

Rumors: Maxi Moralez to NYC, Joshua Gatt to MNUFC

ESPN Digital's Julio Saucedo reports that New York City FC will fill their DP stable by landing Club Leon winger Maxi Moralez. READ MORE

According to the local Star-Tribune, erstwhile Molde FK winger Josh Gatt is set to join Minnesota United. READ MORE

Fredy Montero making Cascadia return?

Meanwhile, a familiar face could soon be back in MLS, with Colombia's El Heraldo claiming that Fredy Montero is making the move from China to the Vancouver Whitecaps. READ MORE

Transfer Talk: Yaya to Timbers, Tissot to DC

In the wake of Gbenga Arokoyo's Achilles' tendon rupture, Greece's Sport 24 claims that Portland have put an offer on the table (in Greek) for Platanius' Cameroon defender Yaya Banana. READ MORE

Elsewhere, the Washington Post has D.C. United ready to enhance their back line and looking to sign Canada left back Maxim Tissot to do it. READ MORE

Minor op for Agudelo

New England forward Juan Agudelo underwent weekend surgery to reduce a small facial fracture, but is not expected to miss any significant amount of playing time. READ MORE

Exports: Firsts for Boyd, Zelalam

Darmstadt striker Terrence Boyd bagged his first Bundesliga goal to open a shock victory over Christian Pulisic's Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. READ MORE

Next door in the Dutch second flight, VVV Venlo loan midfielder Gedion Zelalem capped a 7-0 rout by netting the first pro goal of his career. READ MORE

Zakuani's heartfelt goodbye

Following Steve Zakuani's stirring farewell speech, which effectively put the wrap on his short-lived Seattle comeback, local blog Sounder At Heart detailed the impact of his words on the current squad and his overall legacy with the club. READ MORE

Club & Community in DC, Portland

D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum took a polar bear plunge this weekend to help support the local Special Olympics chapter. READ MORE

And Senior Editor Arielle Castillo profiles Portland's Project Blacktop, which builds futsal courts in urban "recreation deserts" and is looking to spread its grassroots community to other MLS cities. READ MORE

