Kick Off: Dynamo re-sign Run-DMB | Fredy Montero making MLS return?

Weekend results
Five MLS clubs took part in preseason action on Sunday, including Opening Weekend's opening match participants (Minnesota United FC, Portland Timbers) facing off, and we've got some highlights. READ MORE
Saturday, expansion side Atlanta United FC made its on-field debut with a 4-0 preseason victory, and five other MLS squads also took the pitch. READ MORE
Beasley back in Houston
The Houston Dynamo have brought back veteran left back DaMarcus Beasley on a one-year deal. READ MORE
Though now 34 (and the good-natured butt of his teammates' old-age jokes upon his return), Beasley has no intention of ceding his place in the line-up to take a supporting role. READ MORE
Rumors: Maxi Moralez to NYC, Joshua Gatt to MNUFC
ESPN Digital's Julio Saucedo reports that New York City FC will fill their DP stable by landing Club Leon winger Maxi Moralez. READ MORE
According to the local Star-Tribune, erstwhile Molde FK winger Josh Gatt is set to join Minnesota United. READ MORE
Fredy Montero making Cascadia return?
Meanwhile, a familiar face could soon be back in MLS, with Colombia's El Heraldo claiming that Fredy Montero is making the move from China to the Vancouver Whitecaps. READ MORE
Transfer Talk: Yaya to Timbers, Tissot to DC
In the wake of Gbenga Arokoyo's Achilles' tendon rupture, Greece's Sport 24 claims that Portland have put an offer on the table (in Greek) for Platanius' Cameroon defender Yaya Banana. READ MORE
Elsewhere, the Washington Post has D.C. United ready to enhance their back line and looking to sign Canada left back Maxim Tissot to do it. READ MORE
Minor op for Agudelo
New England forward Juan Agudelo underwent weekend surgery to reduce a small facial fracture, but is not expected to miss any significant amount of playing time. READ MORE
Exports: Firsts for Boyd, Zelalam
Darmstadt striker Terrence Boyd bagged his first Bundesliga goal to open a shock victory over Christian Pulisic's Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. READ MORE
Next door in the Dutch second flight, VVV Venlo loan midfielder Gedion Zelalem capped a 7-0 rout by netting the first pro goal of his career. READ MORE
Zakuani's heartfelt goodbye
Following Steve Zakuani's stirring farewell speech, which effectively put the wrap on his short-lived Seattle comeback, local blog Sounder At Heart detailed the impact of his words on the current squad and his overall legacy with the club. READ MORE
Club & Community in DC, Portland
D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum took a polar bear plunge this weekend to help support the local Special Olympics chapter. READ MORE
And Senior Editor Arielle Castillo profiles Portland's Project Blacktop, which builds futsal courts in urban "recreation deserts" and is looking to spread its grassroots community to other MLS cities. READ MORE
