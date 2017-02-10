Houston Dynamo agree to new deal with left back DaMarcus Beasley

In the midst of so much change, DaMarcus Beasley will be a constant for the Houston Dynamo.

The Dynamo announced on Friday afternoon that they have re-signed Beasley, who entered the offseason as an MLS free agent. Beasley, 34, is expected to rejoin the Dynamo for preseason training on Saturday morning at Houston Sports Park.

The Houston Chronicle reported on Friday that Beasley signed a one-year deal.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the return of DaMarcus to the Houston Dynamo,” said Dynamo vice president and general manager Matt Jordan in a club-issued statement. “His quality as a player, leadership in the locker room, and winning mentality will be important for our group, particularly with as many new faces as we’ve brought into the team this year.”

A US national team defender with 124 caps to his name, Beasley has spent the past three seasons with the Dynamo. He has totaled 62 regular-season appearances for the club and scored two goals while assisting on one more.

Last season, Beasley started in all 24 MLS matches that he featured in. He scored one goal, which came on May 28 in a 1-1 road draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

“I feel that DaMarcus is the best left back in the country, and he not only has experience but also has a great level of talent,” said Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera in the same statement. “He can continue to bring that level to the team and to his teammates, and he’s motivated to do that. We’re really excited to have him back, and hopefully he starts to have an impact on the field and off of it right away.”

Beasley will not be starting from scratch in terms of fitness and form when he joins his Houston teammates. He was recently with the US during their winter camp and came off the bench in the Americans' 1-0 win over Jamaica on Feb. 3.