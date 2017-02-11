Report: Argentina's Maxi Moralez headed to New York City FC from Club León

Once midfielder Frank Lampard departed from New York City FC at the end of the 2016 season, the countdown began toward the club adding a third Designated Player to join David Villa and Andrea Pirlo, and reports seem to indicate NYCFC have found their man.

Ahora sí, puedo confirmar algo del tema Maxi



Maxi Moralez a la MLS. Ya le esperan en Nueva York para que firme — Julio Saucedo (@JULIO_SAUCEDO) February 11, 2017

ESPN Digital's Julio Saucedo reported Friday that Argentine winger Maxi Moralez was set to join NYCFC. Known as "Frasquito", Moralez came up through the Racing Club (Argentina) academy and most recently suited up for Liga MX side Club León, following a 4 1/2-year stint with Atalanta BC in Italy's Serie A.

Able to play multiple positions in the attack, the 29-year-old could not only maintain NYCFC's notoriously high-octane offense, but also throw it into another gear while relieving the burden resting upon reigning MLS MVP Villa.