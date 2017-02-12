Preseason - Sunday, February 12: Timbers tourney action in Rose City

Five MLS clubs continue their preseason preparations with matches on Sunday, February 12. Here is a rundown of the day's action:

FC Dallas 2, CA River Plate Reserves 1

Recent Homegrown signing Jesus Ferreira and 2017 SuperDraft pick Walker Hume scored as the reigning MLS Supporters’ Shield champions continued their tour of Argentina with a 75-minute scrimmage defeat of legendary Buenos Aires powerhouse Club Atletico River Plate's reserve side on Sunday morning in Ezeiza.

Ferreira's goal was must-see material as he schooled the Argentine side's defense:

Baw gawd @jesusfcd2013, that man had a family... pic.twitter.com/wocyYsHtqB — Daniel Robertson (@DRobertsonFCD) February 12, 2017

FCD return to Texas in midweek as they count down to their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal clash with Panama’s Arabe Unido on Feb. 23 and March 1.

FC Dallas Lineup (4-2-3-1, left to right): Carlos Avilez (31' Gonzalez) -- Chala, Guillen, Zimmerman, Cannon -- Cermeño (45' Trialist), Hayes -- Ferreira, Morales (45' Rosales), Pomykal -- Reid (45' Hume)

Vancouver Whitecaps 1, Real Salt Lake 1

Yordy Reyna scored his first goal in a Whitecaps uniform (70th minute, watch below) and RSL's Jordan Allen responded 13 minutes later (WATCH HERE) in a 1-1 tie to open Matchday 2 of the Portland preseason tournament (WATCH HIGHLIGHTS HERE).

Vancouver Whitecaps lineup (4-2-3-1, right to left): Tornaghi -- Williams, Seiler, Dean, De Jong -- Jacobson (70' McKendry), Teibert (86' Baldisimo) -- Bustos (46' Reyna), Barnes (69' Davies), Manneh (46' Techera) -- Greig (63' Hurtado)

Real Salt Lake lineup (4-2-3-1, right to left): Rimando (59' Van Oekel) -- Beltran (59' Allen), Horst (59' Maund), Schuler (59' Orozco), Wingert (59' Phillips) -- Holness (59' Stephen), Adams (59' Mulholland) -- Brody (46' Hoffman, 59' Lachowecki), Silva (59' Rusnak), Velasco (59' Plata) -- Barrett (59' Movsisyan)

Portland Timbers 2, Minnesota United FC 2

In a preview of the opening match of the MLS regular season on Friday, March 3, the Timbers needed to mount a second-half comeback to overcome a 2-0 deficit at home against MNUFC (WATCH HIGHLIGHTS HERE).

The visitors' attack was clicking as Johan Venegas, Kevin Molino and Bashkim Kadrii found each other in the first half, combining for the opener by Venegas (25th minute), who netted a second just seven minutes later.

The Timbers' comeback started with an MNUFC giveaway in their own defensive half, leading to a goal by Portland forward and rumored trade target, Jack McInerney, who shed a defender before roofing the ball into the net. A group of 10 Timbers players, most projected starters, came into the match in the 60th minute and they ratcheted up the pressure until scoring through a Fanendo Adi heel flick after an impressive build-up.

Portland Timbers Lineup (4-2-3-1, right to left): Attinella (60' Gleeson) -- Myers (60' Powell), Clarke (60' Olum), Valentin (60' Ridgewell), Farfan (60' Vytas) -- Zemanski (60' Guzman), Okugo (60' Chara) -- Asprilla (60' Nagbe), Barmby (60' Valeri), Arboleda (46' Blanco) -- McInerney (60' Adi)

Minnesota United FC Lineup (4-5-1, left to right): Alvbage -- DeVillardi, Kallman, Greenspan, Venegas -- Ibson, Martin, Kadri (63' Thompson), Jome, Molino (46' Starikov) -- Venegas (46' Ramirez)