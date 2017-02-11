Preseason - Saturday, February 11: Six MLS teams set for action

Six MLS clubs continued their preseason preparations with matches on Saturday, February 11.

It's a mixed slate that opened with FC Dallas twice drawing Aregentine side Racing Club in a doubleheader down in Argentina.

Here is a rundown of Saturday's action:

FC Dallas 1, Racing Club 1

FC Dallas 1, Racing Club 1 (Reserves)

FIRST MATCH

FINAL: @FCDallas 1, @RacingClub 1 - Tesho finds the goal on a great cross from Chala to earn the boys another solid result in 🇦🇷. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 11, 2017

Lineup change! Switch out Hayes for Colman. 4-4-2 again for FCD. https://t.co/JQbjDh65y7 — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 11, 2017

#RacingDallasFC Así va la Academia. Orión, Pillud, Álvarez, Toesiglieri, Insúa, Díaz, González, Aued, Meli, López y Bou. — Racing Club (@RacingClub) February 11, 2017

SECOND MATCH

#RacingDallasFC 35' ST. Gol de Racing!!!! Brian Guille convirtió en el último minuto y el partido terminó empatado 1-1. pic.twitter.com/awyORt6K8n — Racing Club (@RacingClub) February 11, 2017

Watch the replay of both games:

Orlando City SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL)

11 a.m. ET | Sylvan Park

Preseason update from The Boss himself. #NeverHuntAlone pic.twitter.com/JPMDX26vVR — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 11, 2017

Atlanta United FC vs. Chattanooga FC (NPSL)

3 p.m. ET | Finley Stadium

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

10 p.m. ET | Cashman Field

Tickets are available via ticketfly and californiaclasico.com.