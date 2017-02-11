Preseason - 2017 - presented by Advocare

Preseason - Saturday, February 11: Six MLS teams set for action

February 11, 201711:39AM EST
Ben CouchSenior Editor

Six MLS clubs continued their preseason preparations with matches on Saturday, February 11.

It's a mixed slate that opened with FC Dallas twice drawing Aregentine side Racing Club in a doubleheader down in Argentina.

Here is a rundown of Saturday's action:

FC Dallas 1, Racing Club 1
FC Dallas 1, Racing Club 1 (Reserves)

FIRST MATCH

SECOND MATCH

Watch the replay of both games:

Orlando City SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL)

11 a.m. ET | Sylvan Park

Atlanta United FC vs. Chattanooga FC (NPSL)

3 p.m. ET | Finley Stadium

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

10 p.m. ET | Cashman Field

