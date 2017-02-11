Preseason - Saturday, February 11: Six MLS teams set for action

Six MLS clubs continued their preseason preparations with matches on Saturday, February 11.
It's a mixed slate that opened with FC Dallas twice drawing Aregentine side Racing Club in a doubleheader down in Argentina.
Here is a rundown of Saturday's action:
FC Dallas 1, Racing Club 1
FC Dallas 1, Racing Club 1 (Reserves)
FIRST MATCH
FINAL: @FCDallas 1, @RacingClub 1 - Tesho finds the goal on a great cross from Chala to earn the boys another solid result in 🇦🇷.— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 11, 2017
Lineup change! Switch out Hayes for Colman. 4-4-2 again for FCD. https://t.co/JQbjDh65y7— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 11, 2017
#RacingDallasFC Así va la Academia. Orión, Pillud, Álvarez, Toesiglieri, Insúa, Díaz, González, Aued, Meli, López y Bou.— Racing Club (@RacingClub) February 11, 2017
SECOND MATCH
#RacingDallasFC 35' ST. Gol de Racing!!!! Brian Guille convirtió en el último minuto y el partido terminó empatado 1-1. pic.twitter.com/awyORt6K8n— Racing Club (@RacingClub) February 11, 2017
#RacingDallasFC Así forma #Racing: Musso; Escudero, Vismara, Boolsen, García; Rosales, Cerro, Videla, Acuña; Brian Fernández y Cuadra.— Racing Club (@RacingClub) February 11, 2017
Watch the replay of both games:
Orlando City SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL)
11 a.m. ET | Sylvan Park
Preseason update from The Boss himself. #NeverHuntAlone pic.twitter.com/JPMDX26vVR— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 11, 2017
⚽️🌞🌴 pic.twitter.com/MPAlFbjgMy— Tampa Bay Rowdies (@TampaBayRowdies) February 11, 2017
Atlanta United FC vs. Chattanooga FC (NPSL)
3 p.m. ET | Finley Stadium
24 HOURS AWAY. #CFCvATL— Chattanooga FC (@ChattanoogaFC) February 10, 2017
TICKETS: https://t.co/5HbRVXY1NC pic.twitter.com/DOXe2pxkOv
LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes
10 p.m. ET | Cashman Field
Welcome back to #dtlv, @caliclasico! @LAGalaxy faces @SJEarthquakes at Cashman on Saturday: https://t.co/yV298M7Exz #CaliforniaClasico pic.twitter.com/mxARksQR4v— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) February 10, 2017
Tickets are available via ticketfly and californiaclasico.com.