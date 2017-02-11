Report: Former US national team winger Josh Gatt expected to join MNUFC

February 11, 2017
Ben Couch

Expansion side Minnesota United FC has shown a creative mind when it comes to acquisitions ahead of this inaugural season, and reports indicate another potentially savvy pickup could be on the way.

StarTribune reporter Megan Ryan writes that Joshua Gatt, a 25-year-old winger who's played for the US Under-20 and senior national teams, is expected to sign for the expansion side from Molde FK in Norway's Tippeligaen.

Gatt had been on the rise nationally before a trifecta of ACL tears – to the same knee – cost him the better part of several years, a journey well-covered in this American Soccer Now feature from last Fall. He earned a pair of senior team caps (1 start) in 2012-13, and had been called up to the roster for the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup prior to an injury-based release.

