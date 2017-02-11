Report: Former US national team winger Josh Gatt expected to join MNUFC

Expansion side Minnesota United FC has shown a creative mind when it comes to acquisitions ahead of this inaugural season, and reports indicate another potentially savvy pickup could be on the way.

Breaking news, folks: Joshua Gatt expected to sign with Minnesota United FC. https://t.co/SOvEgTixSG #MNUFC — Megan Ryan (@theothermegryan) February 11, 2017

StarTribune reporter Megan Ryan writes that Joshua Gatt, a 25-year-old winger who's played for the US Under-20 and senior national teams, is expected to sign for the expansion side from Molde FK in Norway's Tippeligaen.

Gatt had been on the rise nationally before a trifecta of ACL tears – to the same knee – cost him the better part of several years, a journey well-covered in this American Soccer Now feature from last Fall. He earned a pair of senior team caps (1 start) in 2012-13, and had been called up to the roster for the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup prior to an injury-based release.