Kick Off: Jones (and more?) to LA | Target teams up with MNUFC

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Bringing 'em in

The LA Galaxy finally made it official, signing US midfielder Jermaine Jones to a TAM contract. They've also inked a contract extension with Sebastian Lletget.

… and keeping 'em coming

Several Spanish reports claim Mexico international Jonathan dos Santos is drawing closer to a deal that would reunite him with brother Giovani at StubHub Center. Meanwhile, Portuguese paper Record has the Galaxy on the verge of snaring young Vitória de Guimarães defensive midfielder Joao Pedro, who was recently sought by Porto.

Target: Partnership

Target has signed a multi-year agreement with MLS, becoming an official league partner and jersey sponsor for expansion franchise Minnesota United FC.

"Next year" could be this year

Sam Stejskal writes that, for all the frustration, Chicago Fire fans now have reason for hope.

Re-take two

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has offered up a second progress report update for the offseason dealings of all 22 MLS clubs.

Bill of health

Following knee surgery, D.C. United 'keeper Bill Hamid should require six weeks of recovery before returning to the field.

On the hot stove

Real Salt Lake boss Jeff Cassar discussed the club's offseason maneuvers with the local ESPN radio affiliate.

Great references

Orlando City skipper Kaká believes that young teammate Cyle Larin's ability stands against any competition.

From SoCal to So Cold

Top SuperDraft pick Abu Danladi tells FourFourTwo he's up for the challenge of both fulfilling his promise in a Loons shirt and also weathering the Minnesota cold after playing three years at UCLA.

Local adds

Seattle has signed a pair of Homegrown Players in midfielder Henry Wingo and forward Seyi Adekoya.

A rough spot

Former Portland wing ace Rodney Wallace, who has recently been linked with a Timbers return, revealed that he's in a difficult situation (in Spanish) at Brazilian side Recife.

Still blue

Veteran Cruz Azul defender Maza Rodriguez has announced that he'll stay with the club until summer (in Spanish) despite having plenty of foreign offers, including some from MLS.

Setting the record straight

Rapids netminder Tim Howard clarified comments about a lack of recent passion among fellow USMNT players, stating that he wasn't just referring to dual nationals.

Deal or no deal

Huddersfield Town's move for RB Leipzig striker Terrence Boyd has apparently fallen apart over personal terms.

Audition process

Vancouver's Canadian midfielder Kianz Froese has begun a trial with 2.Bundesliga side Fortuna Duesseldorf.

MLSsoccer.com Musts

ExtraTime Radio asks SKC boss Peter Vermes: Can Graham Zusi play RB for the US?

View from Couch: The Dax McCarty trade and a Tar Heel moment

Check the derby schedule for the 2017 season