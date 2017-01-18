DC United's Bill Hamid to miss six weeks, status for opener in doubt

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid is set to miss the next six weeks after having knee surgery on Monday, a United spokesperson confirmed to MLSsoccer.com on Wednesday. The Washington Post’s Steven Goff was the first to report the news on Wednesday morning.

Hamid withdrew from the US national team’s January camp before it began last week due to a right knee injury aggravated during offseason workouts. He had an operation to repair the injury on Monday in Los Angeles; the second-straight offseason he's needed an operation on his right knee.

The recovery timeline puts Hamid’s status for D.C.’s season opener in question. If he’s not ready to play by the time United open the 2017 campaign against Sporting Kansas City on March 4, backup goalkeeper Travis Worra – who played 13 games in relief of Hamid in 2016 – would likely get the starting nod.

Hamid, 26, has dealt with injury issues since winning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2014, missing nine games in 2015 before sitting out 14 contests last year due to health issues.