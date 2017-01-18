LA Galaxy sign midfielder Sebastian Lletget to contract extension

The LA Galaxy have signed midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a contract extension, the club announced on Wednesday.

Lletget, 24, is currently with the US men’s national team at their annual January camp.

He’s made 51 regular season appearances and 40 starts since signing with LA in May 2015, recording eight goals and 10 assists in that time. Lletget had seven goals and two assists in 20 games in 2015 and one goal and eight assists in 31 league games in 2016. He added four goals in the 2016 US Open Cup to help the Galaxy to the tournament semifinals and played every minute of their three playoff games last year.

The San Francisco native joined the Galaxy after five years primarily spent as a youth and reserve player with English Premier League club West Ham United.