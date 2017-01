The teams you love to hate, and the games you won't want to miss in 2017

The already dramatic MLS regular season is always spiced up by its numerous rivalries: New York vs. New York; Southern California vs. the Bay Area; Portland vs. Seattle, Seattle vs. Vancouver, and Vancouver vs. Portland. These are the match-ups where hatred of the opposition makes the games mean so much more to the fans, and to the players, as well.

With the release of the 2017 schedule, we've picked out the dates for the league's top rivalry matchups this summer. These are the games you definitely won't want to miss.

Atlantic Cup

D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls

Saturday, April 15 — Red Bull Arena — 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: MLS LIVE

Wednesday, Sept. 27 — Red Bull Arena — 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: MLS LIVE

Sunday, Oct. 22 — RFK Stadium — 4 p.m. ET | TV: MLS LIVE

California Clasico

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, May 27 — Avaya Stadium — 10 p.m. ET | TV: Univision

Saturday, July 1 — Stanford Stadium — 10 p.m. ET | TV: Univision

Sunday, Aug. 27 — StubHub Center — 7 p.m. ET | TV: FS1

Cascadia Cup

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers

Friday, April 14, Vancouver vs. Seattle — BC Place — TBD | TV: MLS LIVE, TSN

Saturday, April 22, Portland vs. Vancouver — Providence Park — TBD | TV: MLS LIVE, TSN

Saturday, May 27, Seattle vs. Portland — CenturyLink Field — 3 p.m. ET | TV: FOX

Sunday, June 25, Portland vs. Seattle — Providence Park — 4 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Sunday, July 23, Vancouver vs. Portland — BC Place — 6 p.m. ET | TV: FS1, TSN

Wednesday, Aug. 23, Vancouver vs. Seattle, BC Place — TBD | TV: MLS LIVE, TSN

Sunday, Aug. 27, Seattle vs. Portland — CenturyLink Field — 9:30 p.m. ET | TV: FS1

Wednesday, Sept. 27, Seattle vs. Vancouver — CenturyLink Field — TBD | TV: MLS LIVE, TSN

Sunday, Oct. 22, Portland vs. Vancouver — Providence Park — 4 p.m. ET | TV: MLS LIVE, TSN

Hudson River Derby

NY Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

Saturday, June 24 — Red Bull Arena — 1:30 p.m. ET | TV: FOX

Sunday, Aug. 6 — Yankee Stadium — 6 p.m. ET | TV: FS1

Friday, Aug. 25 — Red Bull Arena — 7 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Rocky Mountain Cup

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids

Saturday, April 15 — Dick's Sporting Goods Park — 9 p.m. ET | TV: MLS LIVE

Saturday, Aug. 26 — Rio Tinto Stadium — 10 p.m. ET | TV: MLS LIVE

Sunday, Oct. 15 — Dick's Sporting Goods Park — 5 p.m. ET | TV: MLS LIVE

Texas Derby

Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas

Sunday, May 28 — Toyota Stadium — 8 p.m. ET | TV: FS1

Friday, June 23 — BBVA Compass Stadium — 9 p.m. ET | TV: UniMás

Wednesday, Aug. 23 — Toyota Stadium — 9 p.m. ET | TV: UniMás

401 Derby

Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact