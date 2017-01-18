LA Galaxy complete Jermaine Jones deal, use TAM to sign veteran midfielder

The LA Galaxy completed their acquisition of Jermaine Jones on Wednesday, signing the veteran US international midfielder more than a month after acquiring his rights from his former MLS club.

The Galaxy sent a pair of MLS SuperDraft picks to Colorado in December for the rights to Jones, but still had to sign him to a new contract to seal the deal. Jones will not occupy a Designated Player spot but will have his contract paid down with Targeted Allocation Money.

“Jermaine is a winner who has experience in MLS and playing against the highest competition in the world,” Galaxy head coach Curt Onalfo said in the club's announcement of Jones' signing. “He has a relentless engine on the field and we are confident that he will strengthen our midfield. We look forward to him joining the Galaxy as we prepare for the upcoming season."

The 35-year-old Jones first came to MLS in 2014 with New England, after playing most of his career in Germany with a short stint in Turkey as well. He has more than 60 caps with the US national team and was a key player for the 2014 World Cup side that reached the round of 16.

Jones struggled with injury for much of the 2016 season, his only campaign with the Rapids, but still helped them reach the Western Conference Finals and qualify for the 2017-18 CONCACAF Champions League.