Kick Off: Watch the SuperDraft today at 3 pm ET | Galaxy close in on Jones

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Draft Day

The SuperDraft is finally here and you can watch it streamed live here starting at 3 pm ET or you can follow via the Draft Tracker. To get you ready, Will Parchman offered up his rankings of the top five players available at each position and Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle dropped his final Mock Draft. Get all your 2017 SuperDraft coverage right here on MLSsoccer.com.

Scouts' honor

We also checked in with some MLS scouts to get their opinions on some of the top SuperDraft prospects. Meanwhile, six more college seniors signed MLS deals on Thursday.

Draft advice

Long-time MLS head coach Sigi Schmid was kind enough to share his SuperDraft strategies and then plotted just how he would handle the No. 1 pick currently held by Minnesota United FC.

Double dose

The ExtraTime Radio crew logged some overtime on the SuperDraft beat, recording one show with Minnesota boss Adrian Heath and a second edition with Atlanta execs Carlos Bocanegra and Darren Eales.

Trade winds

According to Metro scribe Kristian Dyer, both Minnesota (No. 1 overall pick) and Atlanta (No. 2 overall) are open to dealing their top pick on Friday.

The waiting

In addition to offering up some SuperDraft predictions, Sam Stejskal reports that Atlanta United may need to wait until the summer to land USMNT goalkeeper Brad Guzan from Middlesbrough.

Timely search

It should come as no surprise, but Columbus Crew SC boss Gregg Berhalter is looking for SuperDraft picks who can contribute right away.

Save the dates

Let's not forget, it's all about the games. To that end, the full 2017 regular season schedule was released on Thursday.

Ballin'

On a busy Thursday, the 2017 official MLS match ball was released. Find out the story behind the design from person responsible for it and then take a ride down memory lane to see every single MLS match ball since 1996.

Staying put

Red Bull Salzburg have shot down rumors linking New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch with their managerial post and the New York side confirmed that he would be back in 2017.

Close call

LA Galaxy president Chris Klein has revealed that the club is nearing a deal with US midfielder Jermaine Jones.

Not-yet-full Nelson

Though he's already added Designated Player and forward Nemanja Nikolic this offseason, Chicago Fire GM Nelson Rodriguez says he's working on more big catches.

On Derlis

Dinamo Kyiv's Paraguay winger Derlis Gonzalez says he has interest from a mystery MLS club, and adds that he'd certainly consider a move to the USA so his daughter could attend school there.

Dukes up?

Israeli paper One claims that Dutch giants Ajax are in a battle with MLS clubs (in Hebrew) over Hapoel Be'er Sheva's Israeli attack ace Maor Buzaglo.

Plotting moves

Amid all the SuperDraft talk and rumors about offseason MLS player pursuits, USMNT January camp continues in LA. That means it's nearly time to learn how Bruce Arena intends to utilize Seattle ace Jordan Morris, while skipper Michael Bradley discusses his father Bob's unceremonious exit from Swansea.

Yed-talk

In an interview with local paper Chronicle, Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin discusses topics such as the national team's historic trip to Cuba last fall and how former Seattle teammate Obafemi Martins helped talk him into joining the Magpies.

Planning ahead

FourFourTwo scribe Paul Tenorio reports that four Western Conference teams have contacted US defender Geoff Cameron about making an MLS return when his Stoke City deal expires in the summer of 2018.

Crossing over

Erstwhile Columbus netminder Steve Clark appears headed to join AC Horsens, where he would team up with countryman Conor O'Brien.

