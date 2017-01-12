The design story behind the official 2017 MLS match ball

It was clear to anyone who followed the most recent MLS playoffs that the league is most definitely both American and Canadian. This year, it'll once again be evident in every game, thanks to a ball that even more boldly, dramatically features both nations’ imagery.

The 2017 edition of the official MLS match ball, launched today, extends a long-running partnership with adidas, who first began designing the match balls in 2006. So what was unique about this year's design process?

American and Canadian imagery proved essential to the first impression the ball would make, according to Andrew Walker, product manager for adidas’ global brands, football division. (That's who designed the ball.) “MLS is the league of North America," he says. "When designing the ball, we looked to incorporate elements which represent this ethos.”

That started with each country's flag. Whereas last year’s match ball featured stars, stripes, and maple leaves all interwoven into the parallelograms that dominated the design, the flags' iconic features stand out more distinctly on the new edition.

While there was an overall concept of “from the stadium to the street and back again” guiding the ball design, Walker notes that supporters also played a role in helping the design team articulate that vision.

“Prior to the design phase of this year’s ball, we had the opportunity to view several MLS matches and were able to get a first-hand glimpse of the supporters and the atmosphere pre-match,” Walker says. “The walks to the stadium with the fans in urban environments, [showing off their] flags, songs, and pride, were the catalysts of the project." Technically, this translates to “several semi-opaque elements layered over the flag elements," he says, "which provides this look and feel of almost being created on concrete as a mural.”

The actual physical structure of the ball, identical to last year’s, utilizes six textured, propeller-shaped panels, which fit together and are thermally bonded. “Through the unique mono panel design of the ball, we have a higher homogeneity, grip, stability and aerodynamic properties on pitch," Walker says. That's made for yet another FIFA Quality Pro rating.

Though lab testing helps Adidas ensure that the balls meet FIFA specifications, Walker says that actual MLS players were able to test-drive the new balls and give feedback to Adidas during the process. The Colorado Rapids, Houston Dynamo, and Portland Timbers all got an early look, he says.

In all, it takes Adidas about 18 months for a ball to go from initial concept to a spot retail shelves. Walker explains that product marketing and design teams work closely, and that adidas values and utilizes consumer feedback.

“We wanted a ball that at first sight was recognizable for the league and stood out from all the other match balls,” He says. It appears that the new, distinctive, urban-inspired ball has achieved that.

You can get yours now on MLSstore.