Armchair Analyst: 2017 Mock SuperDraft v2.0

Ebobisse has trained with Minnesota in the past and has impressed everywhere he's been. That includes Day 3 at the Combine in which he finally played, and showed the ability to link up with his fellow attackers as well as find the net himself.

I think this is a no-brainer pick, but it's also pretty clear that Abu Danladi is in the mix at this spot. And it might not be Minnesota that pick him -- a ton of teams are trying to trade up.