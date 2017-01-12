MLS releases 2017 regular season schedule

The complete 2017 MLS regular season schedule is out.

The addition of two new expansion sides — Atlanta United FC and Minnesota United FC — makes for an all-time single-season high of 374 MLS matches with each club playing a 34-game slate (17 home games, 17 away games). Teams will face their 10 conference opponents twice and all 11 clubs in the opposite conference once. The remaining three matches on each team's schedule will come against conference foes.

Schedule by Club

Opening Weekend

The 2017 MLS season opener takes place in Portland where expansion side Minnesota United FC play their inaugural match vs. the Timbers on Friday, March 3 (9:30 pm ET on FS1 and FOX Deportes);

Also in Week 1, Orlando City SC christen the newest soccer stadium in MLS vs. NYCFC on Sunday, March 5 (5 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes).

Heineken Rivalry Week

There will be two Heineken Rivalry Week slates in 2017: June 23-25 (three matches) and August 23-27 (seven matches);

Heineken Rivalry Week Edición Especial on July 1 will showcase the California Clasico from Stanford Stadium between the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, broadcast live, over-the-air on Univision in Spanish and in English via SAP (10 pm ET);

FOX broadcast network will air the New York Red Bulls vs. NYCFC rivalry match on June 24;

The August Rivalry Week matches will culminate in a national TV tripleheader on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Final Push to Playoffs & Decision Day

Final Push to Playoffs in Week 33 (Oct. 15, the penultimate weekend of the regular season) will see Eastern matches start at 3 pm ET and the Western Conference at 5 pm ET;

On Decision Day in Week 34 (Oct. 22, the final day of the regular season), all 11 matches will be played simultaneously;

in Week 34 (Oct. 22, the final day of the regular season), all 11 matches will be played simultaneously; The final two weeks will feature flex scheduling with national broadcasters selecting the most compelling matches.

Gold Cup Break

For the first time MLS will not schedule any matches during the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage from July 7 through July 17;

National TV in USA & Canada