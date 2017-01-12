ExtraTime Radio: MN United's Adrian Heath opens up ahead of the SuperDraft

LISTEN: Adrian Heath joins Andrew and David ahead of Friday's MLS SuperDraft to talk prospects, Minnesota United, Batman and Superman and the reason why he eschewed offers back in England to stay in North America.

With 24 hours left until Minnesota United FC are on the SuperDraft clock, Adrian Heath joins the guys for a wide-ranging interview that’s a must-listen ahead of the big day.

Which prospects are standing out in the Combine? How close was Heath to returning to England after his time in Orlando ended? What was it like to coach his son in the pros? What’s his new life like in Minnesota? Has he slept at all – not really – as the Loons race to put their first-ever MLS roster together?

As usual, Heath is refreshingly honest, especially when it comes to what makes a good MLS player, how he wants his Minnesota team to play and what fans should expect come March 3 in Portland.

Check back for a full SuperDraft preview later on Thursday, including a sitdown with Atlanta United’s Carlos Bocanegra and Darren Eales, plus more interviews from the Combine!

