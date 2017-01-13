MLS announces signing of six more college seniors ahead of 2017 SuperDraft

Major League Soccer on Thursday announced the signings of six additional college seniors ahead of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas to be held on Friday, January 13 in Los Angeles (watch the SuperDraft live at 3 pm ET).

They join the four college seniors signed to MLS contracts on January 4. The complete list of signed seniors ahead of the 2017 SuperDraft follows below. Check the updated list of SuperDraft eligible players here.

College seniors signed Jan. 12, 2017:

College seniors signed Jan. 4, 2017: