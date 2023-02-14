"It's about the journey": San Francisco Seals change Bay Area youth soccer

While the Bay Area has produced its share of talent over the years, the city of San Francisco isn’t where it has been in the past.

The Seals, a youth club of 70-plus teams and more than 1,100 players, joined MLS NEXT at the Under-13 and Under-14 age groups with a twist in 2022-23: offering a free-to-play platform for the two squads. It was an idea that came to Simpson late one night when the application process was opened.

“I called the guys on the [club’s] board and I said ‘listen, I just applied for MLS NEXT. And my plan is to do a play-for-free program,” explained Simpson. “You know, the club's been growing and we're generating enough revenue that we could afford to do two to four teams play-for-free.’”

The origins

The club originally began as the San Francisco United Soccer Club in the early 80s. His father Tom started it for Shani and his older brother Kimtai during their formative years. A former baseball player at UC Santa Barbara that was in medical school at the time, the elder Simpson laid the foundation and set the template for an incredibly successful team over the next decade.

His father’s basic philosophies and approach to life remain a core part of how the team operates to this day.

“It's rooted in the idea of it's about the journey,” the younger Simpson said. “My mom and dad, it's about the journey. It takes a village to raise a kid, right? It's more than just the coach. It's more than just the player. It's about the community. And we got to put in the hard work, but we got to do it together, we got to learn the fundamentals.

“I think a lot of that stemmed from his experience as the American athlete where one thing that Americans I think do well is, in baseball, basketball, football at the young ages, they're focused on the fundamentals: the right fundamental development for footwork, fundamental development for how to shoot a basketball, how to throw a football, how to throw a baseball, how to catch a baseball, right? And so he incorporated that concept into the way that he trained us. And we would do even to this day, we do a lot of technical work.”

Along with sending several players to Division 1 soccer at the time – both Simpson brothers included – the club would spin off into a semi-pro team that competed in the United States Interregional Soccer League (USISL). Their high-water mark competitively came in 1997, when the team, led by current Chicago Fire assistant coach CJ Brown, reached the semifinals of the US Open Cup. Two players from the Seals team that year, Brown and Marquis White, were selected in the 1998 edition of the MLS Supplemental Draft. The various forms of the team – which included stints in the USL A-League and PDL – have seen players progress to the national team and higher professional levels.

During the period of the team’s Open Cup run, the youth side had taken a back seat. But the renaissance came just as organically as the start. When Simpson was in law school back in the early 2000s, he started coaching on the side in order to make a bit of extra money. Two teams became four. Kids on the team asked to revive the Seals’ name. Things began to multiply, and eventually, Simpson withdrew from law school and realized this is what he wanted to do.