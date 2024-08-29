2024-25 MLS NEXT schedule: Key dates to know

The 2024-25 MLS NEXT season will be the fifth in the program’s history and feature the top youth players in North America competing in league play, as well as five premier national and international events.
The competition will include 753 teams from 151 clubs – 29 MLS academies and 122 MLS NEXT Elite Academies – with more than 16,000 players competing in age groups from U13 to U19.
EVENT
WHEN
LOCATION
MLS NEXT season begins
September 7, 2024
MLS NEXT Fest
December 6-11, 2024
Empire Polo Ground - Indio, California
Generation adidas Cup
April 12-20, 2025
IMG Academy - Bradenton, Florida
MLS NEXT Flex
May 9-13, 2025
Maryland SoccerPlex - Boyds, Maryland
MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs & Showcase
TBA 2025
TBA
MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
TBA 2025
Austin, Texas
Evolved Pro Player Pathway
For the 2024-25 season, MLS NEXT has continued to evolve the Pro Player Pathway:
- MLS academies move from U15 and U17 age group designations to U16 and U18 age group designations.
- All MLS academies will compete in the U19 age group and rosters will be made up of U18 players and a limited number of overage players.
Designed to improve the player pathway by optimizing the transition from the academy level to MLS NEXT Pro, this evolution results from comprehensive analysis, including input from Chief Soccer Officers, Academy Directors and coaches throughout the MLS ecosystem.
The new pathway will create greater alignment by providing a higher level of competition for all MLS NEXT players before signing professionally, playing in college, or pursuing other opportunities. The additional year (i.e., shifting U15 to U16) will provide MLS clubs more opportunity to establish clear and effective development paths for each player.
MLS teams will compete in the U19 age group at MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex and the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. As a result of the changes, the 2024-25 season will feature an additional 16 MLS academy teams competing in MLS NEXT across the U13, U14, U15 and U17 age groups.
“As part of the ongoing evolution of the Pro Player Pathway, MLS NEXT’s fifth season will be the most competitive in the program’s history,” said MLS NEXT Technical Director, Luis Robles.
“These modifications are examples of how we will continue to drive world-class player development and higher quality of play in the regular season and at our premier events."
Field Size Change: U13 age group
In the U13 age group, MLS NEXT has adjusted field sizes for the 2024-25 season, becoming the first North American youth soccer league to make fields less than 100 yards long.
Field lengths will now be between 86-96 yards and the change will enhance long-term development by introducing players to tighter space and creating situations that prioritize technical ability over physical attributes.
MLS NEXT Fest will return to the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California after previously hosting the event in 2022.
From December 6-11, the top competition in MLS NEXT across four age groups (U15, U16, U17, U19) will square off in the premier winter showcase. The six-day event features hundreds of professional, national team and college scouts evaluating over 400 teams.
MLS NEXT Fest will also feature an opportunity for MLS NEXT Elite Academies to qualify for the 2025 Generation adidas Cup. The winners of a 16-team single-elimination bracket in both the U16 and U19 age groups will earn a spot in the illustrious youth tournament.
One of the most prestigious youth tournaments in global soccer, the 2025 Generation adidas Cup will see MLS academies and top international club academies going head-to-head at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 12-20, 2025.
In conjunction with the MLS Pro Player Pathway age group changes, the 2025 Generation adidas Cup will be contested at the U16 and U18 age groups.
The 2024 version of the tournament was historic, as a record 49 different clubs representing 15 countries competed for the illustrious Generation adidas Cup title.
MLS NEXT Flex represents the final qualifying competition for the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, held at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Maryland from May 9-13, 2025.
Teams in each age group are split into groups of four and are seeded based on their performance in league matches from September 2024 to March 2025.
The winner of each group will automatically clinch a spot in the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
The culminating event of the season, the 2024-25 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase will feature 32 of the top teams from the regular season competing to win a championship in four different age groups (U15, U16, U17, U19). The event will be held in the summer of 2025 with further information to be announced in the fall of this year. Teams who do not qualify for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, along with those in the U13 and U14 age groups, can participate in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase, which will be held at the same venue.
Sixteen of the 32 teams will qualify for MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs based on their standings in the league table. League matches will be played on a regional basis from September 2024 to June 2025, featuring eight divisions – Florida, Frontier, Mid-America, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest. The other 16 teams will qualify for MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs based on their performance at MLS NEXT Flex.
Forty-four of the top MLS NEXT players from the 2024-25 season will compete in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate to showcase their talents on a global stage during MLS All-Star Week.
The East vs. West matchup will be played in Austin, Texas – the site of the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.
As part of their selection, the players will be integrated into MLS All-Star week, with a full slate of events and activities in advance of the All-Star Game.