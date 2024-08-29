2024-25 MLS NEXT schedule: Key dates to know

The culminating event of the season, the 2024-25 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase will feature 32 of the top teams from the regular season competing to win a championship in four different age groups (U15, U16, U17, U19). The event will be held in the summer of 2025 with further information to be announced in the fall of this year. Teams who do not qualify for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, along with those in the U13 and U14 age groups, can participate in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase, which will be held at the same venue.