Our Mission

The MLS Innovation Lab is a program designed to shape the future of sports by identifying and supporting cutting-edge startups and advanced technologies. This initiative aims to develop the next generation of athletes, enhance the fan experience, and drive continued growth for the League and its clubs. The lab provides companies with real-world testing opportunities and access to the League’s ecosystem to drive growth and development

This program reflects MLS's commitment to being a global leader in sports innovation and focus on growing the game of soccer

Our Goals

Fan Engagement

Attract and engage fans with exciting new offerings both in and outside the stadium

Media Technology

Expand and improve existing media broadcast and digital distribution capabilities

On Field Development

Develop players with cutting-edge tech across health, video capture, and analytics

Our Calendar

Our timeline

Get In Touch

If you have any questions or want to learn more, please email MLSInnovationLab@MLSsoccer.com