Our Mission
The MLS Innovation Lab is a program designed to shape the future of sports by identifying and supporting cutting-edge startups and advanced technologies. This initiative aims to develop the next generation of athletes, enhance the fan experience, and drive continued growth for the League and its clubs. The lab provides companies with real-world testing opportunities and access to the League’s ecosystem to drive growth and development
This program reflects MLS's commitment to being a global leader in sports innovation and focus on growing the game of soccer