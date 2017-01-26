Kick Off: Guzan officially to ATL | Agent: Giovinco turned down Barca loan

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Brad news? Good news

Middlesbrough have announced that US 'keeper Brad Guzan will return to MLS this summer after inking a pre-deal to join Atlanta United. The expansion team also worked a deal to get him some help on Wednesday, agreeing to terms with Estudiantes center back Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.

I'll be there

D.C. United have received good news about starting backstop Bill Hamid, who expects to be fit for opening day.

Thanks, but no thanks

The agent for Sebastian Giovinco has divulged that the Toronto FC star man rejected a winter loan move to Barcelona out of hand.

Building from the back

The first of New England's two promised center back signings is now known, as Slovenia international Antonio Mlinar Delamea was unveiled on Wednesday. Ouest France claims to have outed the second, pointing toward Guingamp's Ivory Coast defender Benjamin Angoua.

Crosstown competitors

The New York Red Bulls also moved to solidify their central defense by signing a fresh deal to bring back Damien Perrinelle. Not to be outdone, NYCFC are apparently closing on the capture of Peru defender Alexander Callens, who just begged out of his contract with Spanish second flight side Numancia.

Welcome aboard

Allsvenskan giants IFK Gotenborg have revealed that veteran netminder John Alvbage is headed out on loan (in Swedish) to Minnesota United, who will hold a buy option. At the same time, the Loons are being linked with a move for FC Copenhagen attacker Bashkim Kadrii.

Wanted man

According to Get Football News France, Ligue 1 sides Nantes, Rennes and Toulouse are showing interest in Chicago ace David Accam.

Team players

Offseason catches Will Bruin and Harry Shipp are confident they can contribute to Seattle's title defense.

Playing favorites

Montreal forward Dominic Oduro has declared that they are the team to beat in the East.

Lions pride

Having scored 31 goals in his first two seasons, Orlando City ace Cyle Larin is vowing to top previous production. Also in the Lions den, coach Jason Kreis is high on the potential of young midfielder Pierre da Silva.

Team America

Santos Laguna left back Jorge Villafana, the first Sueño MLS winner, has been added to USMNT camp ahead of Sunday's friendly with Serbia in San Diego (4pm ET | ESPN2, UniMás, UDN). Meanwhile, FC Dallas center back Walker Zimmerman hopes he's set for a debut cap in the game.

Coming Up

US Under-20 right back Shaq Moore is being promoted to the first team of Spanish second flight leaders Levante.

Marketing bullseye

Forbes takes a look at how Target is using soccer to promote their stores.

Support staffed

Though they don't begin play until next year, expansion franchise LAFC is already loaded with excited supporters groups.

