Santos Laguna left back Jorge Villafaña added to US national team camp

A player long considered a perpetual US men’s national team snub has finally received a call-up, as US Soccer announced on Wednesday that Santos Laguna defender Jorge Villafaña is headed to California to join the in-progress USMNT camp.

Villafaña revealed the news on his Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon.

Villafaña, 27, transferred from Portland to Santos Laguna after helping the Timbers to the 2015 MLS Cup title. He’s made 26 league appearances since making the move, but hasn’t featured in Liga MX action since Sept. 26.

A former US youth international, Villafaña turned pro in 2007, when he signed with Chivas USA after earning a contract with the club by winning the inaugural Sueño MLS competition. He made 86 regular season appearances with Chivas before being traded to Portland ahead of the 2014 season.

Villafaña blossomed in the Rose City, playing in 19 regular season matches in his first year with the Timbers before really breaking out in 2015. The Anaheim native recorded one goal and five assists in 33 regular season appearances – all of which were starts – that year, starting all six of Portland’s playoff matches en route to their MLS Cup title.