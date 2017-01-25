New York Red Bulls re-sign defender Damien Perrinelle

The New York Red Bulls are bringing back defender Damien Perrinelle, as the team announced on Wednesday he has re-signed with the club after his contract expired at the end of 2016.

Perrinelle will enter his fourth season with the Red Bulls. The French center back has made 40 MLS regular season appearances and three MLS Cup Playoff appearances with New York since joining during the 2014 season. He helped the Red Bulls capture the 2015 Supporters' Shield.

"We are pleased to bring Damien back for 2017," said Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch in a team statement. "Damien has been an important part of our backline for the last two years, and we think he can continue to play a big role for us this season."