Middlesbrough say US national team GK Brad Guzan will join Atlanta United

Brad Guzan looks set for his MLS return.

The US national team goalkeeper's current club Middlesbrough announced on Wednesday that Guzan will join MLS 2017 expansion side Atlanta United at the end of the 2016-17 English Premier League season.

According to Boro's announcement, Guzan, who has been linked to Atlanta for weeks, returns to MLS on a multi-year contract. Atlanta United will acquire him with the top spot in the Allocation Order.

Guzan, 32, is in his first season with Middlesbrough, joining the newly promoted Premier League side after Aston Villa was relegated at the end of last season. Guzan has been in England since 2008, having previously played in MLS for Chivas USA from 2005-08. He was MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2007, and has 53 caps to date with the USMNT.