MLSsoccer.com to stream 2017 SuperDraft LIVE starting at 3 pm ET on Jan. 13

Tune in at 3 pm ET on Friday as mlssoccer.com/SuperDraft brings you every pick from the 2017 MLS SuperDraft in Los Angeles with a star-studded stream of the event on a host of channels.

FOX Soccer analyst Alexi Lalas and long-time MLS head coach Sigi Schmid will be joined by Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, host Russ Thaler and University of Maryland head coach Sasho Cirovski to bring you the best and most comprehensive coverage of the SuperDraft, including live interviews from the draft floor conducted by MLSsoccer.com personality Susannah Collins.

You can't possibly miss the show: It's on MLSsoccer.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, ESPN3 and FOX Sports GO.

Can't watch it? Follow along via the MLSsoccer.com Draft Tracker.

