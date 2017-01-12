MLSsoccer.com to stream 2017 SuperDraft LIVE starting at 3 pm ET on Jan. 13

Tune in at 3 pm ET on Friday as mlssoccer.com/SuperDraft brings you every pick from the 2017 MLS SuperDraft in Los Angeles with a star-studded stream of the event on a host of channels.
FOX Soccer analyst Alexi Lalas and long-time MLS head coach Sigi Schmid will be joined by Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, host Russ Thaler and University of Maryland head coach Sasho Cirovski to bring you the best and most comprehensive coverage of the SuperDraft, including live interviews from the draft floor conducted by MLSsoccer.com personality Susannah Collins.
You can't possibly miss the show: It's on MLSsoccer.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, ESPN3 and FOX Sports GO.
Can't watch it? Follow along via the MLSsoccer.com Draft Tracker.
SuperDraft Coverage
- Everything you need to know about the 2017 MLS SuperDraft
- Mock Draft
- Depth Charts: Top 5 players at each position
- Long-time MLS head coach Sigi Schmid shares SuperDraft strategy
- ExtraTime Radio: MNUFC's Heath opens up about new job, No. 1 pick
- Parchman: Here are the Top 10 SuperDraft prospects
- Get the scouts' skinny on SuperDraft prospects
- Doyle: Despite league's evolution, SuperDraft still matters
- WATCH: Top 5 long-distance goals from SuperDraft hopefuls
- No. 1 SuperDraft pick: A blessing or a curse?
- Sigi Schmid's favorite draft stories
- The top 5 steals in SuperDraft history
- Which team has had the most SuperDraft success?
- How did 2016 SuperDraft picks do in their rookie year?