2016 SuperDraft Retrospective: How did last year's class fare this season?

Every prospect picked in Friday's MLS SuperDraft hopes to make a roster as an impact player in his first season. Unfortunately for most of these players, that will not be the case.
To know this, all you have to do is look at last year's draft class. Below is every draft pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft and how their rookie seasons played out.
Some were on MLS rosters the whole season, some signed with USL teams, and a couple are – for now – completely out of the professional ranks.
In total, 75 players were picked, and here are some stats on what teams (and leagues) they ended up with:
- Made an MLS roster: 35
- Appeared in 1+ MLS games: 23
- Appeared in 10+ MLS games: 11
- Appeared in 20+ MLS games: 7
- Currently on an MLS roster: 23
- Played in USL while on loan from a MLS club: 25
- Signed by a USL club: 30
One season does not a career make; any number of these players could still develop into regular starters or even stars in this league. But just 19 percent of the players picked in last year's SuperDraft made 10 or more appearances in 2016.
The continued expansion of the American game will provide previously unavailable levels of opportunity, which could help them develop into MLS contributors.
But the bottom line remains:
You are unlikely to find instant impact in this year's SuperDraft.
2016 MLS SuperDraft
Round 1
|#
|CLUB
|PLAYER
|NOTES:
|1
|CHI
|JACK HARRISON
(active MLS player)
|
|2
|PHI
|JOSHUA YARO
(active MLS player)
|
|3
|PHI
|KEEGAN ROSENBERRY
(active MLS player)
|
|4
|CHI
|BRANDON VINCENT
(active MLS player)
|
|5
|RSL
|OMAR HOLNESS
(active MLS player)
|
|6
|PHI
|FABIAN HERBERS
(active MLS player)
|
|7
|ORL
|RICHMOND LARYEA
(active MLS player)
|
|8
|SJ
|ANDREW TARBELL
(active MLS player)
|
|9
|TOR
|TSUBASA ENDOH
(active MLS player)
|
|10
|NE
|JORDAN MCCRARY
|
|11
|DC
|JULIAN BUESCHER
(active MLS player)
|
|12
|CHI
|JONATHAN CAMPBELL
(active MLS player)
|
|13
|ORL
|HADJI BARRY
(active MLS player)
|
|14
|COL
|KYLE FISHER
(active MLS player)
|
|15
|COL
|EMMANUEL APPIAH
|
|16
|VAN
|COLE SEILER
(active MLS player)
|
|17
|DAL
|RYAN HERMAN
|
|18
|NY
|JUSTIN BILYEU
(active MLS player)
|
|19
|CLB
|RODRIGO SARAVIA
(active MLS player)
|
|20
|POR
|BEN POLK
|
Round 2
|#
|CLUB
|PLAYER
|NOTES:
|1 (21)
|CLB
|CHASE MINTER
|
|2 (22)
|CHI
|ALEX MORRELL
|
|3 (23)
|PHI
|TAYLOR WASHINGTON
|
|4 (24)
|MTL
|MICHAEL SALAZAR
(active MLS player)
|
|5 (25)
|RSL
|MAX LACHOWECKI
|
|6 (26)
|HOU
|IVAN MAGELHAES
|
|7 (27)
|SEA
|TONY ALFARO
(active MLS player)
|
|8 (28)
|SJ
|PATRICK HODAN
|
|9 (29)
|VAN
|CHRISTOPHER HELLMANN
|
|10 (30)
|NE
|MICHAEL GAMBLE
|
|11 (31)
|CLB
|KYLE PARKER
|
|12 (32)
|DC
|PAUL CLOWES
|
|13 (33)
|DAL
|TIMO PITTER
(active MLS player)
|
|14 (34)
|MTL
|ERIC VERSO
|
|15 (35)
|SEA
|ZACH MATHERS
|
|16 (36)
|VAN
|THOMAS SANNER
|
|17 (37)
|COL
|DENNIS CASTILLO
|
|18 (38)
|NY
|ZACH CARROLL
|
|19 (39)
|MTL
|KEEGAN SMITH
|
|20 (40)
|POR
|NECO BRETT
|
|21 (41)
|CLB
|MARSHALL HOLLINGSWORTH
(active MLS player)
|
Round 3
|#
|CLUB
|PLAYER
|NOTES:
|1 (42)
|LA
|JOSH TURNLEY
|
|2 (43)
|COL
|CHRIS FROSCHAUER
|
|3 (44)
|PHI
|MITCHELL LURIE
|
|4 (45)
|DAL
|COLIN BONNER
(active MLS player)
|
|5 (46)
|RSL
|AMASS AMANKONA
|
|6 (47)
|HOU
|ROBERT CASNER
|
|7 (48)
|ORL
|ANTONIO MATARAZZO
|
|8 (49)
|SJ
|KIP COLVEY
(active MLS player)
|
|9 (50)
|VAN
|JAMES MOBERG
|
|10 (51)
|NE
|FEMI HOLLINGER-JANZEN
(active MLS player)
|
|11 (52)
|SKC
|RYAN JAMES
|
|12 (53)
|LA
|PASSED
|
|13 (54)
|SEA
|EMIR ALIHODZIC
|
|14 (55)
|MTL
|BRENDAN HINES-IKE
|
|15 (56)
|COL
|JAVAN TORRE
|
|16 (57)
|CHI
|VINCENT KELLER
|
|17 (58)
|COL
|BRADLEY KAMDEM
|
|18 (59)
|TOR
|MITCHELL TAINTOR
|
|19 (60)
|CLB
|VINCE CICCIARELLI
|
|20 (61)
|POR
|WADE HAMILTON
|
Round 4
|#
|CLUB
|PLAYER
|NOTES:
|1 (62)
|CHI
|VINCENT MITCHELL
|
|2 (63)
|COL
|JOHN MANGA
|
|3 (64)
|PHI
|COLE MISSIMO
|
|4 (65)
|RSL
|CONNOR SPARROW
|
|5 (66)
|RSL
|PASSED
|
|6 (67)
|DC
|LIAM DOYLE
|
|7 (68)
|ORL
|TOBENNA UZO
|
|8 (69)
|SJ
|TYLER THOMPSON
|
|9 (70)
|TOR
|DARIUS MADISON
|
|10 (71)
|VAN
|JOSH HEARD
|
|11 (72)
|SKC
|FAIK HAJDEROVIC
|
|12 (73)
|LA
|PASSED
|
|13 (74)
|DC
|PASSED
|
|14 (75)
|MTL
|PASSED
|
|15 (76)
|SEA
|MICHAEL NELSON
|
|16 (77)
|VAN
|TYLER DAVID
|
|17 (78)
|DAL
|JACOB SPEED
|
|18 (79)
|DC
|PASSED
|
|19 (80)
|TOR
|BRIAN JAMES
|
|20 (81)
|POR
|TREVOR MORLEY
|