2016 SuperDraft Retrospective: How did last year's class fare this season?

Every prospect picked in Friday's MLS SuperDraft hopes to make a roster as an impact player in his first season. Unfortunately for most of these players, that will not be the case.

To know this, all you have to do is look at last year's draft class. Below is every draft pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft and how their rookie seasons played out.

Some were on MLS rosters the whole season, some signed with USL teams, and a couple are – for now – completely out of the professional ranks.

In total, 75 players were picked, and here are some stats on what teams (and leagues) they ended up with:

Made an MLS roster: 35

Appeared in 1+ MLS games: 23

Appeared in 10+ MLS games: 11

Appeared in 20+ MLS games: 7

Currently on an MLS roster: 23

Played in USL while on loan from a MLS club: 25

Signed by a USL club: 30

One season does not a career make; any number of these players could still develop into regular starters or even stars in this league. But just 19 percent of the players picked in last year's SuperDraft made 10 or more appearances in 2016.

The continued expansion of the American game will provide previously unavailable levels of opportunity, which could help them develop into MLS contributors.

But the bottom line remains:

You are unlikely to find instant impact in this year's SuperDraft.

