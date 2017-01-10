Jack Harrison - NYCFC - close up

2016 SuperDraft Retrospective: How did last year's class fare this season?

January 10, 20171:46PM EST
Benjamin BaerAssociate Editor

Every prospect picked in Friday's MLS SuperDraft hopes to make a roster as an impact player in his first season. Unfortunately for most of these players, that will not be the case.

To know this, all you have to do is look at last year's draft class. Below is every draft pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft and how their rookie seasons played out.

Some were on MLS rosters the whole season, some signed with USL teams, and a couple are – for now – completely out of the professional ranks.

In total, 75 players were picked, and here are some stats on what teams (and leagues) they ended up with:

  • Made an MLS roster: 35
  • Appeared in 1+ MLS games: 23
  • Appeared in 10+ MLS games: 11
  • Appeared in 20+ MLS games: 7
  • Currently on an MLS roster: 23
  • Played in USL while on loan from a MLS club: 25
  • Signed by a USL club: 30

One season does not a career make; any number of these players could still develop into regular starters or even stars in this league. But just 19 percent of the players picked in last year's SuperDraft made 10 or more appearances in 2016.

The continued expansion of the American game will provide previously unavailable levels of opportunity, which could help them develop into MLS contributors.

But the bottom line remains:

You are unlikely to find instant impact in this year's SuperDraft.

2016 MLS SuperDraft
Round 1

# CLUB PLAYER NOTES:
1 CHI JACK HARRISON
(active MLS player)
  • 21 games, 4 goals, 7 assists goals with New York City FC
  • Finished 3rd in Rookie of the Year voting
2 PHI JOSHUA YARO
​(active MLS player)
  • 17 games, 15 starts for Union
  • 4 games for Bethlehem Steel in USL on loan
3 PHI KEEGAN ROSENBERRY
​(active MLS player)
  • Only outfield player to play every minute in MLS this season
  • 2 goals, 2 assists with Union
  • Finished 2nd in Rookie of the Year voting
  • Called into USMNT January camp
4 CHI BRANDON VINCENT
​(active MLS player)
  • 26 games, 24 starts with Fire
5 RSL OMAR HOLNESS
​(active MLS player)
  • 9 games, 3 starts with RSL
  • 7 games with Real Monarchs while on loan
6 PHI FABIAN HERBERS
​(active MLS player)
  • 32 games, 13 starts with Union
  • 3 goals, 7 assists
  • 6 games, 2 goals with Bethlehem Steel while on loan
7 ORL RICHMOND LARYEA
​(active MLS player)
  • 23 games with Orlando City B while on loan
8 SJ ANDREW TARBELL
​(active MLS player)
  • Appeared in 1 game with Earthquakes
9 TOR TSUBASA ENDOH
(active MLS player)
  • 21 games, 15 starts, 2 goals with Toronto FC
10 NE JORDAN MCCRARY
  • 1 games on loan with Rochester in USL
  • Option declined by Revs following season
11 DC JULIAN BUESCHER
(active MLS player)
  • 20 games, 1 goal, 4 assists with D.C.
12 CHI JONATHAN CAMPBELL
​(active MLS player)
  • 33 games, 30 starts with Chicago
  • 1 goal, 1 assist
13 ORL HADJI BARRY
​(active MLS player)
  • 8 games, 4 starts, 1 assist with Orlando
  • 10 games, 4 goals, 2 assists with OCB while on loan
14 COL KYLE FISHER
​(active MLS player)
  • Appeared in 2 games with Montreal
  • Appeared in 14 games with FC Montreal while on loan
15 COL EMMANUEL APPIAH
  • 2 games with Charlotte Independence while on loan
  • Waived by Colorado on June 30
  • Signed by Sporting KC on July 12, 1 start
  • 6 games with Swope Park Rangers while on loan
  • Option declined following season
16 VAN COLE SEILER
​(active MLS player)
  • Appeared in 2 games with Whitecaps
  • Appeared in 14 games with VWFCII while on loan
17 DAL RYAN HERMAN
  • 0 games with Dallas
  • Option declined following season
18 NY JUSTIN BILYEU
​(active MLS player)
  • Appeared in 3 games with Red Bulls
  • Appeared in 15 games with NYRBII while on loan
19 CLB RODRIGO SARAVIA
​(active MLS player)
  • Appeared in 10 games with Crew SC
  • Appeared in 2 games with Pittsburgh in USL while on loan
20 POR BEN POLK
  • 25 games, 1 goal while on loan with T2
  • Option declined following season
  • Signed with Orlando City B in USL for 2017 season

Round 2

# CLUB PLAYER NOTES:
1 (21) CLB CHASE MINTER
  • Appeared in 6 games with Sacramento in USL
  • Appeared in 3 games with Tulsa in USL
  • Signed with Real Monarchs SLC in USL for 2017 season
2 (22) CHI ALEX MORRELL
  • Appeared in 4 games with Chicago
  • Appeared in 2 games with Saint Louis FC while on loan
  • Option declined following season
3 (23) PHI TAYLOR WASHINGTON
  • 28 games with Bethlehem Steel in USL while on loan
  • Option declined following season
  • Signed with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in USL for 2017 season
4 (24) MTL MICHAEL SALAZAR
​(active MLS player)
  • 17 games, 8 starts, 2 goals for Montreal
  • 3 games with FC Montreal while on loan
5 (25) RSL MAX LACHOWECKI
  • Signed with Real Monarchs SLC in USL
  • Appeared in 26 games with Real Monarchs SLC
  • Will return to Monarchs in 2017
6 (26) HOU IVAN MAGELHAES
  • Signed with Rio Grande Valley FC in USL
  • Appeared in 26 games with RGV FC
  • Re-signed for 2017 season
7 (27) SEA TONY ALFARO
​(active MLS player)
  • Appeared in 6 games with Sounders
  • 20 games with S2 in USL while on loan
8 (28) SJ PATRICK HODAN
  • Attending graduate school
9 (29) VAN CHRISTOPHER HELLMANN
  • 8 games with Charlotte Independence in USL
  • Signed with German Regionalliga Sudwest side FC Astoria Walldorf in June
10 (30) NE MICHAEL GAMBLE
  • Appeared in 1 game with Rochester in USL while on loan
  • Waived June 13
11 (31) CLB KYLE PARKER
  • Signed with Wilmington Hammerheads in USL
  • 23 games, 3 goals with Wilmington
12 (32) DC PAUL CLOWES
  • 1 game with Richmond while on loan in USL
  • Waived by D.C. on May 11
  • 15 games with Charlotte Independence in USL
  • Signed with Orlando City B for 2017 season
13 (33) DAL TIMO PITTER
​(active MLS player)
  • 1 game with Dallas
  • 11 games, 3 goals, 2 assists with OKC Energy FC while on loan
14 (34) MTL ERIC VERSO
  • Signed with Rio Grande Valley FC in USL
  • Appeared in 4 games with RGV FC
15 (35) SEA ZACH MATHERS
  • Signed with Sounders 2 in USL
  • 24 games, 3 goals, 4 assists with S2
16 (36) VAN THOMAS SANNER
  • Signed with Vancouver Whitecaps FC II in USL
  • 17 games, 4 goals for VWFCII
17 (37) COL DENNIS CASTILLO
  • Signed with Colorado on April 22
  • 2 games with Charlotte in USL while on loan
18 (38) NY ZACH CARROLL
  • Signed with New York Red Bulls II in USL
  • 28 games with NYRBII
  • Named to All-USL Second Team
  • Signed with Orlando City B for 2017 season
19 (39) MTL KEEGAN SMITH
  • Signed with Orlando City B in USL
  • 13 games, 1 goal with OCB
  • Option declined following season
20 (40) POR NECO BRETT
  • 28 games, 7 goals, 3 assists with T2 while on loan
  • Option declined following season
21 (41) CLB MARSHALL HOLLINGSWORTH
​(active MLS player)
  • 24 games with Pittsburgh Riverhounds while on loan

Round 3

# CLUB PLAYER NOTES:
1 (42) LA JOSH TURNLEY
  • 23 games, 4 assists for LA Galaxy II in USL
2 (43) COL CHRIS FROSCHAUER
  • Signed with Colorado on March 4
  • 0 games with Rapids
  • Waived on June 30
3 (44) PHI MITCHELL LURIE
  • Signed with Saint Louis FC in USL
  • Appeared in 15 games with Saint Louis
  • Released following season
4 (45) DAL COLIN BONNER
(active MLS player)
  • 1 game with Dallas
  • 15 games, 2 goals for OKC Energy FC in USL while on loan
5 (46) RSL AMASS AMANKONA
  • Signed with Real Monarchs SLC in USL
  • 26 games, 1 goal, 2 assists with Monarchs
6 (47) HOU ROBERT CASNER
  • Signed with Rio Grande Valley FC in USL
  • 29 games, 2 goals, 5 assists with RGV FC
  • 1 game with Dynamo in US Open Cup while on loan
7 (48) ORL ANTONIO MATARAZZO
  • Signed with Orlando City B in USL
  • Appeared in 7 games with OCB
  • Option declined following season
8 (49) SJ KIP COLVEY
(active MLS player)
  • Appeared in 4 games with Earthquakes
  • 6 games with Sacramento Republic FC in USL while on loan
9 (50) VAN JAMES MOBERG
  • Signed with Real Monarchs SLC in USL
  • Appeared in 8 games with Monarchs
  • Re-signed with team following season
10 (51) NE FEMI HOLLINGER-JANZEN
(active MLS player)
  • 19 games, 2 goals, 1 assist with Revs
  • Selected by Minnesota United FC in Expansion Draft
11 (52) SKC RYAN JAMES
  • Signed with USL's Rochester Rhinos
  • 28 games, 1 goal, 2 assists with Rochester
  • Option picked up by Rochester for 2017 season
12 (53) LA PASSED
13 (54) SEA EMIR ALIHODZIC
  • Signed with Sounders 2 in USL
  • Appeared in 18 games with S2
14 (55) MTL BRENDAN HINES-IKE
  • Signed with Orebro in Sweden's Allsvenskan
  • Appeared in 17 games with Orebro
15 (56) COL JAVAN TORRE
  • Looking to play professional soccer this season after suffering hamstring injury
16 (57) CHI VINCENT KELLER
  • Signed with Bahlinger SC in German lower divisions
17 (58) COL BRADLEY KAMDEM
  • Signed with Rochester Rhinos in USL
  • Appeared in 26 games with Rhinos
  • Option picked up for 2017 season
18 (59) TOR MITCHELL TAINTOR
  • Signed with Toronto FC II in USL
  • Appeared in 22 games with TFCII
  • Option picked up following season
19 (60) CLB VINCE CICCIARELLI
  • Signed with Saint Louis FC in USL
  • 23 games, 5 goals with Saint Louis
  • Currently out of contract
20 (61) POR WADE HAMILTON
  • Appeared in 11 games with Timbers 2 while on loan
  • Option declined following season

Round 4

# CLUB PLAYER NOTES:
1 (62) CHI VINCENT MITCHELL
  • Assistant coach with Indiana Fire Juniors
2 (63) COL JOHN MANGA
  • Signed with USL's Pittsburgh Riverhounds on November 15
3 (64) PHI COLE MISSIMO
  • Appeared in 19 games with Bethlehem Steel while on loan
  • Option declined by Union following season
4 (65) RSL CONNOR SPARROW
  • Signed with Real Monarchs SLC in USL
  • Appeared in 2 games with Monarchs
  • Option picked up for 2017 season
5 (66) RSL PASSED
6 (67) DC LIAM DOYLE
  • Signed with USL's Harrisburg City Islanders
  • Appeared in 28 games for Harrisburg
  • Signed with Swope Park Rangers in USL for 2017 season
7 (68) ORL TOBENNA UZO
  • Played in PDL with Myrtle Beach Mutiny
8 (69) SJ TYLER THOMPSON
  • Analyst at North Point Advisors in the Bay Area
9 (70) TOR DARIUS MADISON
  • Played with Kitsap Pumas in the NPSL
10 (71) VAN JOSH HEARD
  • Signed with Bethlehem Steel in USL
  • 22 games, 2 goals with Bethlehem
11 (72) SKC FAIK HAJDEROVIC
  • Signed with NK Lucko in Croatian 2nd division
12 (73) LA PASSED
13 (74) DC PASSED
14 (75) MTL PASSED
15 (76) SEA MICHAEL NELSON
  • Signed with Sounders 2 in USL
  • Appeared in 19 games with S2
16 (77) VAN TYLER DAVID
  • Signed with Saint Louis FC in USL
  • Appeared in 22 games with Saint Louis
  • Option picked up for 2017 season
17 (78) DAL JACOB SPEED
  • Did not play professional soccer in 2016
18 (79) DC PASSED
19 (80) TOR BRIAN JAMES
  • Signed with USL's Toronto FC II
  • 29 games, 2 goals, 2 assists with TFCII
  • Option picked up following season
20 (81) POR TREVOR MORLEY
  • Signed with Timbers 2 in USL
  • Appeared in 17 games with T2
Topics: 
SuperDraft

Stay connected: Get access to breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters via "The Kick Off" newsletter or using our FREE mobile app.