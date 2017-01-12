Everything you need to know about the 2017 MLS SuperDraft

The 2017 MLS SuperDraft is just around the corner, and you be wondering how you can track your team's moves – or even who they might be picking – over the next week. Wonder no more, as we've got all the basics covered for you right here:

When & Where

Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft will take place on Friday, January 13 starting at 3 pm ET. The draft will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Fans can attend the SuperDraft free of charge.

Rounds 3 and 4 of the SuperDraft will take place via conference call on Tuesday, January 17 at a time to be determined.

Streaming & Tracking Picks

SuperDraft will be streamed on MLSsoccer.com starting at 3 pm ET (Noon PT), where you can see all the draft picks as they are announced. Also, you can use our draft tracker to follow picks by round, team or position.

Players Available

The majority of draft prospects are NCAA college seniors who have exhausted their college eligibility. Generation adidas players and non-collegiate international players are also eligible for selection in the SuperDraft. Clubs may nominate players for the League's Draft-Eligible List, and only players from that list may be selected.

Many of the players that will be selected have partcipated in the adidas MLS Player Combine, which took place at the StubHub Center in Carson, California from January 8-12.

Mock Drafts & Player Analysis

If you want to learn more about the players available, you can check out the links below:

How The SuperDraft Works

There are four rounds in the SuperDraft, with each team entitled to one pick per round. The first pick is held by Minnesota United FC, while the second pick is held by Atlanta United FC, per the results of the Expansion Priority Draft on October 16, 2016. The following eight picks went to the teams that did not make the 2016 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, going from lowest to highest regular season point total. The remaining positions were ranked by fewest regular season points among the teams that were eliminated in the same round of the playoffs.

Many of the selections have already changed hands via trades. View the updated draft order.

What Happens Next

Most picks will enter training camp with the clubs that drafted them but only about half of them will make an MLS roster.

A player who was drafted by a particular team through the SuperDraft and did not sign, is placed on that team's "College Protected List" until December 31st of the year after the draft, after which the team loses the MLS rights to the player.