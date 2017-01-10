Kick Off: Watch Combine doubleheader Tuesday | LA, Atlanta, MNUFC rumors

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer today:

Combine doubleheader

The adidas MLS Player Combine continues on Tuesday with another doubleheader kicking off at 4:15 pm ET. One player to keep an eye on is Daniel Johnson, who is working to rebuild his pro dream after suffering procedural heartbreak at West Ham United.

Tweak sauce

With college soccer moving in to the spotlight this month, long-time MLS head coach Sigi Schmid shares a few changes he'd make to the game at that level.

Canada TV

MLS announced two new TV partnerships in Canada on Tuesday, extending the league's relationship with Canadian broadcaster TSN and establishing a new one with French-language network TVA Sports.

Galaxy quests

The LA Galaxy are apparently busy trying to reload for next season, most notably with a reported interest in luring Jonathan dos Santos (Giovani's brother) from Villarreal. In addition, a Dutch paper says the Galaxy have agreed to personal terms with NEC Nijmegen skipper Gregor Breinburg and French reports have them eying Marseille midfielder Romain Alessandrini.

Attacking move

ESPN FC reports that San Jose are preparing a bid for Club America's Colombian forward Darwin Quintero.

From across the pond

Philadelphia have added some English experience to their strike force by signing Leyton Orient ace Jay Simpson.

Count your Blessing

As expected, Sporting KC have added another young winger, recent Ghana debutant Latif Blessing.

Shipped out

Portland have sent winger Lucas Melano on a year-long loan back home in Argentina.

"No grazie"

If he hadn't done so already, Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco made it clear that he has no desire to make a Serie A return.

Big-rep

A report out of Rome has the agent for Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia headed to Atlanta for talks with United management.

Coming Soony?

Local paper Twin Cities reports that Minnesota United are working to acquire former Sporting KC forward Soony Saad.

New Cap?

According to ITV, Vancouver are set to beat out competition from England and Scotland to land Poli Timisoara midfielder Ross Jenkins.

Ouch!

FC Dallas flank handyman Ryan Hollingshead is now recovering at home after being struck by a car while helping a stranded motorist on an icy road.

For your consideration

With Orlando City's pursuit of Bordeaux back liner Gregory Sertic reportedly hitting the rocks, local blog The Mane Land offers up three "Plan B" defenders to chase.

Honeymoon trade

FourFourTwo talks with Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty, who will be postponing his honeymoon to appear at the USMNT's January camp.

Park Ranger

Bournemouth's Emerson Hyndman has joined Rangers on loan until the end of the season, and the midfielder immediately put his new teammates on notice that he's after a starting role. He will become the seventh American to suit up for the Light Blues, prompting US Soccer to look back at his American Ibrox predecessors.

Change of address?

A report from ESPN FC says Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalam is nearing a move to join compatriot Christian Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund.

