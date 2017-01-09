ExtraTime Radio: Another dos Santos for LA? | First takes from the Combine

LISTEN: Andrew, David and Matt get together in Manhattan Beach at the MLS Player Combine to talk silly season. Are the LA Galaxy about to make a splash by signing another dos Santos? Are Sporting KC throwing it back to 2013? Is there a DP carosel going down in Portland? Plus, all the action from Day 1 of the Combine, including winners and those who need to do a bit more to make their dreams come true.

You can't beat the MLS silly season -- unless you're anti-fun, of course. As the MLS SuperDraft rapidly approaches, the guys gather in Manhattan Beach to break down the end of the Fabian Castillo era, a puzzling TAM signing by the Union, Designated Player rumors in LA, Sporting KC's drive to get younger and more athletic on the wings and some roster shuffling in Portland. That's just the beginning, too. The Rapids are reportedly searching for a winger in Norway, Orlando's central midfield could get even more crowded, Minnesota keep building and the Fire are linked to a perfect partner for Juninho. Oh, and what's this about Frank Lampard to LA or Orlando?

In case you couldn’t tell, the guys are living the Cali lifestyle thanks to the 2017 MLS Player Combine -- be sure to tune into the streams on Tuesday and Thursday at MLSsoccer.com -- and Day 1 is already in the books. Who were the winners? Who has work to do? Sam Stejskal tags in to help analyze the 2017 draft class and pass on some knowledge gleaned from coaches and front-office folks. Is the top three set? And who could move up or down? Your insider insight into the Combine and SuperDraft is right here.

In the mailbag, Andrew's get a pronunciation lesson, Doyle breaks down Harold Cummings' starting prospects for the Quakes and the guys ponder USMNT January camp snubs.

