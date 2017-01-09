San Jose Earthquakes reportedly pursuing Liga MX scorer Darwin Quintero

Could the Goal Scientist be on his way to San Jose?

That's the report from ESPN's Jeff Carlisle on Monday, who reported that the San Jose Earthquakes are putting together a bid for Club America striker Darwin Quintero. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Mexico City club this winter.

Quintero, named for famed scientist Charles Darwin (hence his memorable nickname) has spent the bulk of his career in Liga MX, with Santos Laguna and then America. The Colombian has won two league titles with Santos and two CONCACAF Champions League trophies with Club America.

Carlisle reports on several other San Jose-related transfer rumors, including one involving former English Premier League winner Salomon Kalou, in the ESPN report.