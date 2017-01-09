FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead recovering after being hit by car

FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead sustained three broken vertebrae in his neck when he was hit by a car on an icy road, but he will not need surgery and there is no risk of spinal cord damage.

According to a release issued Monday by the club, Hollingshead was struck on Friday night in the Dallas suburb of Irving, after stopping to assist another motorist who had wrecked due to the icy conditions.

Hollingshead was released from a hospital on Sunday. He is recovering at home and will have to be in a neck brace for six to eight weeks.

“The entire FC Dallas family is thinking of Ryan and his wife, Taylor,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said in the club's news release on the accident. “We are praying for a swift recovery and are looking forward to seeing him back on the pitch for our club.”

Hollingshead is the second MLS player to suffer an injury in a car accident this offseason. Vancouver Whitecaps defender David Edgar suffered a knee injury after a hit-and-run car accident in Arizona, and needed surgery that will keep him out for at least part of the 2017 season.