Philadelphia Union sign English striker Jay Simpson via Discovery, TAM

The Philadelphia Union added a key cog to their attack on Monday, announcing the signing of English forward Jay Simpson as a Discovery signing via the use of Targeted Allocation Money.

A product of Arsenal FC's famous youth system, Simpson joins the Union after playing for six clubs in England and one in Thailand. At his most recent club, English fourth-division side Leyton Orient, he scored 36 times in 99 appearances in all competitions.

“Jay brings goal-scoring prowess to our team, in addition to a valuable veteran presence, as he has demonstrated with multiple clubs in England,” said Philadelphia sporting director Earnie Stewart in a club release. “He has played at the highest levels of club soccer, including in the [English] Premier League, and we are excited to add a forward of his quality to our squad.”

Simpson began his career in the Norwich City academy before moving to Arsenal in 1997 at the age of nine. After a successful career for Arsenal’s reserve team, he was promoted to the Gunners' first team and subsequently went on loan stints to Millwall, West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers before transferring to Hull City for the 2010-11 season, where he scored 13 times over 86 league appearances for the Tigers.

Three years later Simpson ventured overseas for a brief stint with Thai club Buriram United, then returned to England with Leyton Orient in 2014.