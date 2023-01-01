MLS NEXT Delivering Access presented by DoorDash and MLS NEXT activates a shared commitment to the advancement of the sport for all by creating equal opportunities associated with playing at an elite level.
By uncovering stories of exceptional self-sacrifice by members of the soccer community, MLS NEXT Delivering Access presented by DoorDash will provide $150,000 of annual relief to soccer communities across the MLS NEXT ecosystem.
Clubs will have the opportunity to submit stories to a select review board reflecting the grassroots efforts made by players, staff, families, and local businesses.
Up to six MLS NEXT clubs will be selected to receive a maximum of $25,000, which will help provide training, equipment, and more.
The 2023-24 Application will open July 2023.