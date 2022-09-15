MLS NEXT implemented a fine system in the 2021-22 season to raise the standards of program in its second season.

The fines were designed by the MLS NEXT League Office in coordination with the MLS NEXT Executive Committee with a focus on maintaining the integrity of the competition, improving the administration, standardizing availability of player development resources, and fulfilling commercial obligations.

Any funds collected from fines will be reinvested into player development initiatives with a focus on increasing access to play. Funds will be allocated at the discretion of MLS NEXT with input from the Executive Committee.