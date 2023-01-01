yy. Written Reprimand. A written pronouncement of PDev’s disapproval of a Club or an individual regarding an Infraction or other behavior committed by that Club or individual.

xx. Written Decision. A written pronouncement by the Discipline Review Panel for any Sanction that exceeds a five (5) Match Suspension, includes a Transfer Ban, Removal from MLS NEXT, or Fines in excess of $5,000 on a Club.

vv. Yellow Card (or “Caution”). A decision by the referee to Sanction misconduct of a Player by the display of a Yellow Card in accordance with the provision of Law 12 of the FIFA Laws of the Game and related official guidance from USSF.

oo. Red Card (or “Send-Off”). A decision by the referee to Sanction misconduct by a Player or technical staff member by the display of a Red Card in accordance with the provisions of Law 12 of the FIFA Laws of the Game and related official guidance from USSF.

nn. Result. The win, loss, tie, goals scored for, goals scored against, points per Match or total league points achieved by the teams on the field of play during a Match.

ll. Player. An individual who has completed the MLS NEXT Registration process and is eligible to be added to a Roster.

kk. Notice of Infraction. A written pronouncement by the Discipline Review Panel that provides a party with notice of the specific alleged Infraction(s) of the MLS NEXT Rules and Policies.

jj. Neutral Territory. A venue or field for an MLS NEXT Match that is not within a reasonable geographic proximity to each Club’s home location.

ii. MLS NEXT Season. The entire year of competitive and non-competitive programming organized by PDev as MLS NEXT Events, including, but not limited to, MLS NEXT Pre-Season, MLS NEXT Regular Season, MLS NEXT Post-Season, and any other events organized by PDev.

hh. MLS NEXT Rules and Policies. The MLS NEXT Rules and Regulations, along with each Club’s MLS NEXT Membership Agreement, the MLS NEXT Commercial Marketing Guidelines, the MLS NEXT Style Guide, the MLS NEXT Disciplinary Code, the MLS NEXT Code of Conduct, the MLS NEXT Safety and Wellbeing Policy, the MLS NEXT Privacy Policy, and any other rules, regulations, policies, guidelines, procedures, or directives of PDev, including, without limitation, any other organizational agreements of PDev and its affiliates (in each case, as they exist on the date hereof and as they may be amended, restated, supplemented, or otherwise modified from time to time by PDev).

gg. MLS NEXT Regular Season. The time period beginning on a date set by PDev (typically in September) and concluding on a date specified by PDev before the beginning of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs during which MLS NEXT Competition between Clubs occurs, inclusive of regional and winter MLS NEXT Showcases, and counting towards points for regular season standings.

ee. MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. The MLS NEXT Competition held at the conclusion of the MLS NEXT Regular Season among the qualifying Teams from the U15 through U19 age groups, culminating in a champion in the U15, U16, U17, and U19 age groups.

dd. MLS NEXT Participant. Any Player, Club, Club Representative, PDev employee, Match Official, parent, spectator, volunteer, independent contractor (including, but not limited to, security or medical personnel including an athletic trainer that does not fall under Club Representative), or other individual that attends or contributes to an MLS NEXT Event.

cc. MLS NEXT Events. This definition includes, but is not limited to, MLS NEXT-sanctioned tournaments, leagues, showcases, and camps run by PDev or MLS NEXT Clubs, including local affiliate organizations (if the event is sanctioned by PDev). While PDev may not have authority or control over non-sanctioned events operated or organized by Clubs, any conduct prohibited by this policy even at non-sanctioned events may serve as an independent basis for disciplinary action if it calls into question an MLS NEXT Participant’s fitness to participate in MLS NEXT Events or MLS NEXT Competitions.

bb. MLS NEXT Equity Action Committee. This Committee includes, but is not limited to, current and former MLS NEXT academy coaches and directors, current Major League Soccer players, Girls Academy leadership, and representatives from the LGBTQ+ community. The goal of the Committee is to create a holistic development environment for Players and Coaches through education programs, policy reform, and improved representation. The Committee’s recommendations, once adopted, apply to all MLS NEXT Participants.

aa. MLS NEXT Competition. The MLS NEXT schedule, collectively referring to friendly matches, MLS NEXT Regular Season matches, MLS NEXT Showcases, All-Star Games, and MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs (each as applicable), featuring at least one Club and organized by PDev.

z. Membership Agreement. The document that details the rights and obligations of each Club; a fully executed Membership Agreement is required for a Club to become a valid member of MLS NEXT.

x. Improper Conduct. Any conduct or behavior that would be deemed to be unreasonable or inappropriate by an average person. Such behavior includes, but is not limited to, violence towards persons or property, letting off incendiary devices, throwing missiles, displaying insulting slogans in any form, uttering insulting words or sounds, or invading the field. Such Improper Conduct may constitute an Infraction.

w. Infraction. Any violation or alleged violation of the MLS NEXT Rules and Policies, or any action or alleged action that is against the spirit of the MLS NEXT Rules and Policies.

v. Match Suspension. A ban that prevents a Player, Club Representative (in the technical area), or other MLS NEXT Participant from taking part in any future Match or MLS NEXT Competition, including, but not limited to, being present in the area immediately surrounding the field of play. The suspension is imposed in terms of Matches, days, or months.

u. Match Official. The referee, assistant referees, fourth official, Match commissioner, referee inspector, the person in charge of safety, and/or any other persons appointed by PDev and/or Professional Referee Organization (“PRO”) to assume responsibility in connection with a Match.

t. Match. Any soccer match played between two MLS NEXT Clubs or any match organized by PDev as part of an MLS NEXT Competition.

q. Fine. A monetary amount paid by a Club or an individual as a Sanction following a determination that said Club or individual committed an Infraction; said amount shall not be less than twenty-five dollars ($25) and not more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000).

m. Dismissal. When a Match Official requests a spectator or other person not sitting in the technical area or participating on the field to leave the pitch and remain suspended for the remainder of the Match and/or Fixture. For the avoidance of doubt, a Dismissal is not a Red Card from Match Officials.

l. Discipline Review Panel (or the “Panel”). A panel comprised of five representatives appointed by the PDev General Manager, the purpose of which is to resolve certain incidents of alleged Infractions, and with authority to issue Sanctions. The Panel must review incidents where the potential Sanction may exceed a five (5) Match Suspension, include a Transfer Ban, Removal from MLS NEXT, or Fines in excess of $5,000 on a Club.

k. Disciplinary Bodies. Each a “Disciplinary Body” and collectively the “Disciplinary Bodies.” The disciplinary bodies of MLS NEXT, consisting of (1) MLS NEXT Program Staff, (2) the PDev General Manager, and (3) any designees or substitutes to any of the foregoing, as are determined in PDev’s sole and absolute discretion.

i. Coach. An individual who performs the duties and services as may be assigned to an individual by a Club regarding the training of youth soccer players, including, but not limited, to (i) conducting and supervising the Team’s practices, training camps and training sessions, (ii) coaching the Team in all competitions and Matches, (iii) preparing for all Matches played by the Team, including developing Match strategies, (iv) overseeing off-season Player development programs for the Team, (v) consulting and advising with respect to the Team’s Roster and Player trades, (vi) directing and supervising the Team’s coaching staff, (vii) enforcing Club and League rules, and/or (viii) participating in promotional, sponsorship and public relations activities.

h. Club Representative. Any Club personnel, including but not limited to, any Club employees, Coaches, trainers, Team administrators, other support or volunteer staff, or any individual who represents themselves as being affiliated with a Club in a manner that is known or should be known to the Club, that assist the Club in connection with the MLS NEXT Season.

g. Club (or “Member”). Any soccer club whose application for membership in MLS NEXT has been accepted, and that has signed a Membership Agreement and paid a performance bond in the amount directed by PDev. A fully executed Membership Agreement is required for a Club to become a valid member of MLS NEXT.

e. Ban on MLS NEXT Activity. Prohibiting a person from taking part in any kind of MLS NEXT soccer-related activity (administrative, sports, or otherwise) for a period of time specified by a Disciplinary Body.

a. Annulment of the Result of an MLS NEXT Match. Invalidating the Result of a Match reached on the field of play.

Capitalized terms shall have the definitions ascribed to them below, or if not defined within this Disciplinary Code (the “Code”), shall have the definitions ascribed to them in the MLS NEXT Rules & Regulations.

Each Disciplinary Body or Discipline Review Panel will exercise jurisdiction over any claim or report that is not within the exclusive jurisdiction 1 of the Center, but note that submission of a claim to the Center does not divest PDev of jurisdiction over the Infraction after the Center has reviewed.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the “Center”) has exclusive jurisdiction over allegations of sexual misconduct or sexual abuse by persons affiliated with certain organizations within its jurisdiction, which in most cases, if not all, includes Coaches and certain other Adult MLS NEXT Participants, Club Representatives, or MLS NEXT Program Staff. The Center retains exclusive jurisdiction over allegations of sexual misconduct or sexual abuse by persons affiliated with certain organizations within its jurisdiction (see Section IV) and can issue Sanctions up to and including a Lifetime Ban from all MLS NEXT Events.

The Disciplinary Bodies or Discipline Review Panels charged with authority in this Code shall have jurisdiction over all matters relating to any conduct or occurrence during a Match or relating to a violation of the MLS NEXT Rules and Policies. Moreover, PDev retains sole and absolute discretion to address and issue Sanctions for any conduct detrimental to the integrity and public confidence in MLS, PDev, or their affiliates, regardless of whether such conduct occurs in relation to an MLS NEXT Event. Such conduct includes, but is not limited to, conduct that is illegal, violent, dangerous, irresponsible, discriminatory, or any other conduct that undercuts public respect and support for the sport of soccer and/or MLS, PDev, or their affiliates.

The Code (i) outlines the adjudication process for handling any and all Infractions of MLS NEXT Rules and Policies, and (ii) provides the process by which disciplinary decisions are made in connection with any and all Infractions. Each MLS NEXT Participant is bound by this Code. As a reminder, MLS NEXT Participants include: Players, Clubs, Club Representatives, PDev employees that do not otherwise fall under the definition of MLS NEXT Program Staff, Match Officials, parents, spectators, volunteers, independent contractors, and any other individuals that attend or contribute to any MLS NEXT Event.

1 Matters within the Center’s exclusive jurisdiction include, but are not limited to, allegations of sexual misconduct, criminal allegations involving Child Abuse or sexual conduct, or “Other Inappropriate Conduct” as defined in the SafeSport Code. The Center also retains discretionary jurisdiction to investigate and resolve allegations of SafeSport violations. The Center is responsible for resolving all cases in which it exercises its jurisdiction in the first instance. PDev reserves the right to review the alleged Infraction after the Center has reviewed.

Adults authorized directly by PDev or the Clubs to interact with amateur athletes are generally subject to the personal jurisdiction of the Center.

This Code governs every subject to which the text or the meaning of its provisions refers. If there are any omissions in this Code, PDev will decide upon the appropriate rules, subject to the USSF Bylaws. This Code applies to every Match and MLS NEXT Competition. The following are subject to this Code:

Unless otherwise specified, Infractions are punishable regardless of whether they have been committed with or without intention, and both the instigator and accomplice may be held equally responsible for any Infraction. Each Disciplinary Body or Discipline Review Panel may, in its sole discretion and at any stage of the investigation, any hearing and/or review, take into consideration all appropriate facts when assessing the Sanction for any Infraction and determine the extent of the mitigation as it sees fit. The Disciplinary Body or Discipline Review Panel will consider the degree of guilt of the party involved and may reduce the Sanction accordingly. Pursuant to this Code, a Disciplinary Body or Discipline Review Panel may undertake various disciplinary actions, including but not limited to, the ability to:

Please be aware that reporting any matter to PDev, the Center, or USSF will not satisfy the Club’s (or any Adult’s) mandatory Child Abuse reporting obligations under federal law, which require reports be made to a local law enforcement agency within 24 hours of becoming aware of the issue.

Upon receipt of any report involving a potential violation of the MLS NEXT Safety and Wellbeing Policy, PDev reserves the right to impose interim protective measures on any MLS NEXT Participant throughout the course of any investigation by the Center or PDev. Such interim protective measures may include, but are not limited to: (a) suspension from all MLS NEXT Events and Club activities during the pendency of the investigation; (b) prohibition from contact with Players; (c) additional education; (d) a request to develop, audit, review, or update relevant Club policies; and (e) any other interim protective measure that PDev determines to be appropriate in its sole discretion. Such interim protective measures are not subject to appeal.

In addition, PDev may, in its sole discretion, grant authority to the Club to conduct the investigation as appropriate. If a matter is referred by PDev to the Club for investigation, the Club may implement interim protective measures and shall perform such investigation diligently and in compliance with all applicable laws and shall share its conclusion and any other requested information with PDev prior to issuing a Sanction. The Club may impose a final Sanction only after consultation with PDev.

Clubs shall cooperate in good faith with any review or investigation by PDev or the Center, including, but not limited to, making available any Club Representatives for interviews as may be requested by PDev or the Center, providing requested documentation or information, or submitting written reports as may be requested by PDev or the Center, and complying with any of PDev’s directives with regard to any interim measures imposed during the lifespan of any such review or investigation. Failure to support an independent investigation by the Center or PDev may jeopardize future MLS NEXT participation.

There may be allegations of violations of the MLS NEXT Safety and Wellbeing Policy which: (a) are within the discretionary authority of the Center and which the Center declines to exercise its authority or (b) over which the Center determines that it does not have jurisdiction. PDev shall have the authority to investigate any such claims of Player mistreatment or violations of the MLS NEXT Safety and Wellbeing Policy. The flow chart below summarizes the process in each case for alleged violations of the Safe Soccer Framework:

The MLS NEXT Safety and Wellbeing Policy provides rules and guidance regarding the physical and emotional protections for minors and other participants in MLS NEXT Events. Among other protections, such Policy incorporates Public Law 115-126, Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and SafeSport Authorization Act of 2017 (the “SafeSport Act”), as incorporated into the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act (the “Ted Stevens Act”), as well as the “SafeSport Code,” developed by the Center to effectuate the SafeSport Act. The investigation and adjudication of matters involving allegations or reports of sexual abuse or misconduct, or other violations of the MLS NEXT Safety and Wellbeing Policy that involve prohibited conduct that is reasonably related to and accompanies an alleged violation involving sexualized behavior, are generally subject to the subject matter jurisdiction of the Center. Any alleged violation of the SafeSport Code or the SafeSport, Anti-Abuse, and Safety Compliance Framework will be handled as mandated by the Center. Allegations of Sexual Misconduct must be referred to the Center at https://uscenterforsafesport.org/report-a-concern/ or by calling the Center at (833) 587-7233. The Center retains exclusive jurisdiction over such allegations against most MLS NEXT Participants, as circumscribed in the SafeSport Code. Allegations of Sexual Misconduct must also be reported to MLS NEXT through the MLS Integrity Hotline that can be accessed in three ways: (i) at mlsreportinghotline.com on a web browser; (ii) mlsmobile.ethicspoint.com on a mobile browser; or (iii) by calling (844) 782-0353. No direct fees or other costs are associated with making a report to the MLS Integrity Hotline. Allegations of Sexual Misconduct may also be reported to U.S. Soccer at www.ussoccer.com/report-aconcern or by calling (312) 528-7004. Clubs agree, as a condition of MLS NEXT participation, to cooperate with any Center investigation and to refrain from interfering with the Center’s exercise of its jurisdiction. PDev may adopt any measure or remedy imposed by the Center.

Any Infraction will be handled as provided below, except to the extent that the Center decides to exercise jurisdiction over the matter, or for which disciplinary procedures and consequences are more specifically addressed in the MLS NEXT Safety and Wellbeing Policy. The processes described in this Section are not exclusive of the Clubs’ disciplinary authority, meaning that Clubs are permitted to issue their own discipline for Infractions as well. Clubs must report to PDev discipline imposed on any MLS NEXT Participant because of violations of the MLS NEXT Safety and Wellbeing Policy.

Any type of evidence may be proffered in support of any Infraction. In its sole discretion, a Disciplinary Body may reject evidence that the Disciplinary Body reasonably believes does not serve to establish relevant facts. The following is a non-exhaustive list of admissible evidence: reports from any Match Official; declarations from the parties and witnesses; expert opinions; audio or video recordings; 2 and any other evidence that has probative value. A Disciplinary Body shall, in its review, have absolute discretion regarding what constitutes sufficient proof of an Infraction. For example, a Disciplinary Body may take account of the parties’ attitudes or credibility during interviews, including the manner in which they cooperate with the Disciplinary Body. Each Disciplinary Body will decide the validity of the evidence before it.

A Disciplinary Body may request the appointment of a Discipline Review Panel where a unique issue is presented for which there is no precedent such as novel claims of discrimination based on protected class status or for any other allegation where a Disciplinary Body reasonably believes that the potential Sanction may exceed a five (5) Match Suspension. A Disciplinary Body has the authority to issue Sanctions that do not exceed a five (5) Match Suspension or Fines that do not exceed $5,000 against a Club.

A Disciplinary Body, such as MLS NEXT Program Staff, is available in the first instance to review certain alleged Infractions and issue Sanctions. A Disciplinary Body shall carry out any necessary preliminary review of these alleged Infractions. Such Infractions include, but are not limited to, Red Cards issued following matches, as well as Match Official reports detailing any unusual or Serious Infractions or matters outside of Match action, in order to rectify errors in Match Officials’ disciplinary decisions to Sanction Serious Infractions that have escaped the Match Officials’ attention, to address Roster issues, to extend the duration of a Match Suspension incurred automatically by a Send-Off, and to take any other disciplinary action as PDev deems appropriate.

The members of the Disciplinary Bodies or the Discipline Review Panel shall make every reasonable effort to ensure that information disclosed to them during the course of their duty remains confidential, including, but not limited to, the facts of the case, contents of the deliberations, and decisions made. While information related to the facts of any case may necessarily be disclosed in furtherance of the investigation, only the contents of final decisions already notified to the addressees may be made public.

Any MLS NEXT Participant may report conduct that the Participant considers incompatible with the MLS NEXT Rules and Policies to PDev, including MLS NEXT Program Staff or through the MLS Integrity Hotline at (1) mlsreportinghotline.com ; (2) mlsmobile.ethicspoint.com; or (3) 844-782-0353. No direct fees or other costs are associated with making a report to the MLS Integrity Hotline. Such reports should include the nature and background of the claim, including the involved MLS NEXT Participants. PDev prohibits retaliation against individuals raising good faith concerns. Match Officials should also report suspected violations that have come to their attention.

2 Note that in the event video evidence is available, a Disciplinary Body shall request and consider that evidence, including in determining appropriate Sanctions, where applicable.

ii. Notice of Sanction by Disciplinary Body

A Disciplinary Body must provide notice of any Sanction determination by email or registered letter. Decisions communicated by email and/or registered letter shall be legally binding and come into force as soon as they are communicated to the parties.

iii. Non-Appealability of Sanctions by Disciplinary Body

No party can appeal a Sanction by a Disciplinary Body.

iv. Reviews

A review may be requested after a binding, non-appealable decision has been issued if a party discovers facts or evidence that would likely have resulted in a more favorable decision and that, even with due diligence, could not have been discovered sooner. A request for review shall be made within ten (10) days of discovering the reasons for review, provided that the request is made within the limitations period detailed in the next sentence. The limitation period for submitting a request for review is one (1) year after the enforcement of the decision. Following this time period, all decisions are final.

c. Discipline Review Panel

A Discipline Review Panel is a panel comprised of five representatives appointed by the PDev General Manager or their designee. The PDev General Manager or a designee may select a panel comprised of, but not limited to, the following categories of individuals: MLS NEXT Program Staff, Club Representatives from outside the conference of the Club under review, legal representatives of PDev and/or its parent entity, and Match Officials. Such individuals are charged with resolving incidents of alleged Infractions that are referred to the Discipline Review Panel by a Disciplinary Body. Individuals that serve on a particular Discipline Review Panel must not have been involved in any way with the issue under review.

i. Authority of Discipline Review Panel

The Discipline Review Panel has the authority to decide any disciplinary matter and issue Sanctions. The Discipline Review Panel must review any disciplinary matter where a Sanction may exceed a five (5) Match Suspension, include a Transfer Ban, Removal from MLS NEXT, or Fines in excess of $5,000 on a Club. Any MLS NEXT Participant has the right to a formal hearing only if the potential Sanction imposed by the Discipline Review Panel may exceed a five (5) Match Suspension, a Transfer Ban, Removal from MLS NEXT, or a Fine in excess of $5,000 on a Club.

ii. Preliminary Investigation on Behalf of the Discipline Review Panel

The Disciplinary Body (or a designee of the Discipline Review Panel (“the Designee”)) will perform the initial investigation of the alleged Infractions. The investigation by the Disciplinary Body or the Designee may include any evidence discussed in Section V(b)(i). At the conclusion of the investigation, the Disciplinary Body or the Designee shall present a summary of the preliminary factual findings to the Discipline Review Panel. Based on the information presented by the Disciplinary Body or the Designee, the Discipline Review Panel shall issue either a (1) Sanction decision, or (2) Notice of Infraction, as set forth in subsection V(c)(iii), below.

If the Discipline Review Panel requires additional information, then the Disciplinary Body or the Designee will continue the investigation until the Discipline Review Panel has sufficient information to issue a decision.

iii. Decision by The Discipline Review Panel

If, after the investigation, the Discipline Review Panel determines that the alleged Infraction is subject to a Sanction of less than a five (5) Match Suspension or a Fine of less than $5,000 on a Club, then the Discipline Review Panel must provide written notice of this decision to the accused party or parties. This Sanction will then become a non-appealable final Sanction decision.

If, after the investigation, the Discipline Review Panel determines that the alleged Infraction may result in a Sanction that exceeds a five (5) Match Suspension, a Transfer Ban, Removal from MLS NEXT, or a Fine in excess of $5,000 on a Club, the Discipline Review Panel must draft a Notice of Infraction to inform the accused party or parties of the alleged Infraction(s).

The Notice of Infraction must include: (1) the identity of the person/persons accused; (2) a description of the allegations and the behavior that forms the bases of the alleged violation(s); (3) the possible consequences if the allegations are found to be true; (4) notice to the accused that he/she/they has a right to request a hearing; (5) the procedural rules that will apply at any requested hearing; and (6) the timeline for a decision.

iv. Hearing

Unless otherwise provided for in this Code or the MLS NEXT Rules and Regulations, USSF Bylaw 701 and Policy 701-1 shall apply to all hearings conducted by a Discipline Review Panel. In the unlikely event that a member of a Discipline Review Panel has an interest in the matter before a Discipline Review Panel, PDev may appoint an impartial replacement member in its sole and absolute discretion. These hearings may take place in person, by phone, or by other means. Only the contents of the Notice of Infraction already provided to the addressee may be made public. If the Discipline Review Panel holds a hearing, the hearing must provide for the following:

The right to be assisted in the presentation of one’s case (the person giving assistance does not have to be an attorney);

The right to all the evidence that the Discipline Review Panel will consider in reaching a Sanction decision;

The right to present oral, video, or written evidence;

The right to have a record made of the hearing;

The right to call witnesses (while a party has a right to “call witnesses,” these hearings do not take place in a court of law, and there is no way to mandate that a certain witness appears at the hearing. If a witness refuses to appear, and a party thus has no opportunity to question the witness, this does not mean that the party was denied due process. In addition, the Discipline Review Panel has the right to limit the number of witnesses who may testify at its sole discretion);

The right to confront witnesses, including the right to be provided in advance with the identity of any witnesses who plan to appear at the hearing (while a party to a hearing has the right to confront witnesses that appear at the hearing, this does not apply to witnesses who do not appear at the hearing. For example, if a witness submits a letter, but refuses (or is unable) to appear at the hearing, the Panel may consider the letter even though the witness was not “confronted”);

Notice of any substantive or material action made by the Discipline Review Panel in the course of the proceeding (e.g., if the Panel decides that it needs to consider a new witness or needs additional argument, the Panel should notify the parties); and

A Written Decision, with the reasons for the decision, based solely on the evidence of record.

v. Information Provided by the Parties

The parties may include any MLS NEXT Participant, MLS NEXT Program Staff, or anyone who reported, witnessed, or otherwise has information related to the alleged conduct. The parties before the Discipline Review Panel must comply with requests for information from the Discipline Review Panel. If a party is dilatory in responding, the Discipline Review Panel may, after warning the party, impose a Sanction. If the party fails to comply, especially if it ignores the stipulated time limits, the Discipline Review Panel may reach a decision on the case using the available information in its possession.

vi. Time Limits

Time limits for investigations, hearings, and reviews conducted by the Discipline Review Panel will be set by the Discipline Review Panel. If the last day of the time limit coincides with a weekend or public holiday, the time limit will expire on the next day that is not a weekend or public holiday.

vii. Right to be Heard

The parties in a hearing before a Discipline Review Panel will have the opportunity to be heard before a final decision is made as to any Sanctions, including presenting any arguments. They may, in particular: (a) request all the evidence the Panel will consider; (b) present their argument in fact and in law; and (c) produce any additional evidence necessary for their defense. The opportunity to be heard may be restricted in exceptional circumstances in PDev’s sole discretion, such as when confidential matters need to be safeguarded.

viii. Evidence

The Discipline Review Panel may consider all the evidence identified in Section V(b)(i). The Discipline Review Panel will decide the Sanction based on all the evidence presented and reviewed. In the event video evidence is available, the Discipline Review Panel shall request and use the evidence.

ix. Language Used in Proceedings

The language used in proceedings will be English. If the primary language of a person concerned is not English, the person concerned is permitted to engage a translator for the purposes of the hearing, and will be responsible, at their own expense, for any such translation services.

x. Deliberations

A Discipline Review Panel shall deliberate outside the presence of the parties if a hearing is conducted. A Discipline Review Panel may choose to engage in deliberations by phone conference or other similar method.

xi. Decisions

As set forth above in Section (V)(c)(iii), the Discipline Review Panel must provide written notice to the accused parties where a Sanction does not exceed a five (5) Match Suspension or a Fine less than $5,000 on a Club. In such circumstances, the notice shall be provided by email or registered letter, and the Sanctions shall be legally binding and come into force as soon as they are communicated.

The Discipline Review Panel must issue a Written Decision where a Sanction exceeds a five (5) Match Suspension, includes a Transfer Ban, Removal from MLS NEXT or a Fine in excess of $5,000 on a Club. The Written Decision shall contain: (a) the composition of a Discipline Review Panel; (b) the names of the accused parties; (c) a summary of the facts; (d) the rationale for the decision; (e) the provisions on which the decision was based; (f) the terms of the decision; and (g) notice of the channels for appeal. All accused parties must be notified of the Written Decision.

Written Decisions, Sanctions, Notices of Infraction, and other documents intended for Players, Clubs, Club Representatives, and Match Officials may be addressed to the Club concerned. In such an instance, the Club must promptly forward the documents to the accused parties concerned within four (4) days. Following this four (4)-day period, the accused parties will be considered to be on notice of such documents and/or decisions.

xii. Notice of Appeal

A party intending to appeal must inform the MLS NEXT Program Staff of any intention to appeal within one (1) business day of the notification of the decision. Reasons for the appeal must be given in writing within seven (7) days of the notice of appeal. A party wishing to lodge an appeal shall submit an appeal fee of $500 to PDev within seven (7) days of receipt of the decision. The seven-day period begins to run immediately after the one (1) business day notification period. Any appeal will be rejected for failure to comply with these requirements, unless the appealing party shows good cause for failure to comply. If a party does not appeal, MLS NEXT will discard any video or audio recording of the hearing within twenty-one (21) days of the notice to appeal period.

xiii. Appeals from Discipline Review Panel Decisions

A Sanctioned party (or other interested party) can only appeal a Sanction by the Discipline Review Panel if the Sanction exceeds a five (5) Match Suspension, includes a Transfer Ban, Removal from MLS NEXT, or Fines in excess of $5,000 on a Club. Such appeal will be reviewed by the PDev General Manager (or, in their sole and absolute discretion, a designee who is not an employee of PDev or on the Discipline Review Panel) based on the record and any subsequent submissions by the parties. The appeal does not have a suspensive effect except with regard to Fines. The PDev General Manager (or their designee) will promptly send written notice of their decision to the parties.