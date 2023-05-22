FIFA 23 MLS Team of the Season: Philadelphia Union stars dominate list

The FIFA 23 MLS Team of the Season is out, honoring the league's best performers from the 2022 season.
Eight players, highlighted by three from the Philadelphia Union, were selected to the squad on merit. Another three were nominated based on Objectives or Squad Building Challenges.
Check out the full squad below, with special player cards now available within FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team mode.
Team of the Season
- Andre Blake, GK: Philadelphia Union
- Kai Wagner, LB: Philadelphia Union
- Jakob Glesnes, CB: Philadelphia Union
- Thiago Almada, CAM: Atlanta United
- Sebastián Driussi, CAM: Austin FC
- Carlos Vela, RW: LAFC
- Hany Mukhtar, CF: Nashville SC
- Jesús Ferreira, ST: FC Dallas
Objectives or Squad Building Challenges
- Lorenzo Insigne, LW: Toronto FC (in-game OBJ)
- Giorgio Chiellini, CB: LAFC (in-game SBC)
- José Cifuentes, CM: LAFC (in-game OBJ, Silver Star)