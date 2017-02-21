Fantasy: Looking at preseason performances to determine the best values

On the first MLS Fantasy Insider podcast, Reid Connelly invites MLSsoccer.com's Ben Baer on the show to discuss the changes to MLS Fantasy for this season and the reasons behind them. Then Jason, Mike, and Andrew preview how the new game changes will affect your decisions this year in MLS Fantasy!

With the 2017 MLS preseason in full swing, here's a list of the players that you want to have on your squad for the beginning of the season based on their current form:

Dominique Badji, Colorado Rapids – FWD – $6.5m: Badji has played a part in almost every goal scored this preseason for the Rapids. At $6.5m, he could be a great third striker or Switcheroo option.

Erick "Cubo" Torres, Houston Dynamo – FWD – $8.5m: Cubo has been reunited with his former Chivas USA coach Wilmer Cabrera. Cubo (pictured above) scored 15 goals in 29 games in 2014, and has scored five goals in 185 minutes so far this preseason. If anyone can revive Cubo, it’s Cabrera.

Giovani dos Santos, LA Galaxy – FWD – $10.0m: The Galaxy open the season at home against FC Dallas, who play three days before in Panama in the CONCACAF Champions League. This might lead to heavy rotation and tired legs for FCD. With Robbie Keane no longer the front man for the Galaxy, dos Santos should see plenty of looks.

Kevin Molino, Minnesota United – MF – $9.5m: Molino looks to be the playmaker for MNUFC. And with two goals scored vs. Real Salt Lake last week, he's certainly in form and ready to start the season on a high note.

Johan Venegas, Minnesota United – MF – $7.5m: Venegas has also been very active this preseason, scoring a brace vs. Portland and another goal vs. RSL in stoppage time. At $7.5m, Venegas would be my top pick for any MNUFC player.

Fanendo Adi (FWD – $9.5m), Diego Valeri (MF – $10.0m) & Alvas Powell (DEF – $5.0m), Portland Timbers: This Portland trio has been in form and has a favorable matchup at home vs. Minnesota on opening day. All three of these players have either scored or assisted in their matchups this preseason, so I would consider putting them all on your Opening Weekend Challenge squad.

Jordan Allen, Real Salt Lake – MF – $6.0m: Allen has scored two goals and looks to have locked down the right wing role. At $6.0m, Allen could be a steal in RSL’s high-powered offense.

Kei Kamara, New England Revolution – FWD – $9.5m: Kamara has scored three goals this preseason. The Revs are playing away at stingy Colorado in their opener, but Kamara still seems like a good bet to get on the scoresheet regardless.

Sacha Kljestan, New York Red Bulls – MF – $10.0m: The Red Bulls playmaker scored two goals vs. New York City FC last week. The Red Bulls hit the road to face Atlanta to start the year, where Kljestan will be the focal point of the RBNY attack.

Kaká, Orlando City – MF – $10.0m: Kaká has been on all set pieces for OCSC and will continue to pull the strings in the midfield. Kaka has scored twice this preseason and faces NYCFC at home in the opener.

Here are some other players to consider:

GK: David Bingham, SJ – $6.0m; Brian Rowe, LAG – $5.5m

DEF: Vytas Andriuskevicius, POR – $5.0m; Alphonso Davies, VAN – $4.5m; PC, ORL – $4.5m; Nick Lima, SJ – $4.5m

MF: Marlon Hairston, COL – $7.0m; Harry Shipp, SEA – $7.0m; Marcelo Sarvas, DCU – $7.0m; Tommy Thompson, SJ – $5.5m; Lamar Neagle, DCU – $7.5m; Sebastian Lletget, LAG – $7.5m

FWD: Yura Movsisyan, RSL – $7.5m; Joao Plata, RSL – $9.5m; Sebastian Giovinco, TFC – $12.0m; David Accam, CHI – $9.5m; Nemanja Nikolic, CHI – $9.5m; Chris Wondolowski, SJ – $8.5m

More preseason games are scheduled for this week and you can find out when your team plays by checking the MLS preseason schedule. Do you have any other players that have been in form this preseason that I haven’t mentioned? Comment below with your player picks.

