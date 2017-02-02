ExtraTime Radio: More DPs! + MLS president Mark Abbott talks expansion

LISTEN: It's raining Designated Players in MLS. Not literally, but you get the point. After Atlanta and Portland snagged big-time attackers in Sebastian Blanco and Josef Martinez, the guys try to pin down their 2017 contributions. MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott also joins the guys to talk expansion after 12 cities and ownership groups apply to be teams 25-28. You won't want to miss any shows leading up to opening day, so be sure to subscribe on iTunes!

More Designated Players? Yes, please. After Atlanta United and Portland snagged big-time attackers in Josef Martinez and Sebastian Blanco, the guys sit down to try to pin down what the expansion side's formation might look like (2-3-5 anyone?) and whether the Timbers are in position to spoil their rivals' title defense despite a big injury on the backline. Meanwhile, in Orlando and New York, Jason Kreis and Jesse Marsch put out quotes that raised some eyebrows. Which players are on the outs with the Lions? Why does Marsch feel bad about the way the Dax McCarty trade went down?

After the break, MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott sits down with Andrew and David to discuss the expansion rush that saw 12 cities and ownership groups make their case to be teams 25-28. Why the new process? What comes next? Who'll have the final say? What's going on in Sacramento? Plus, Abbott describes what it's been like to build the league from scratch and what the future looks like.

In the mailbag, the guys try to settle on the worst DP of all time, hear expansion pitches that revolve around tacos, ponder DaMarcus Beasley's future and pass on breaking news from San Jose.

