2017 adidas MLS Combine survey: MLS expansion preference, all-time idol

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. -- MLS expansion has been a hot topic, and that includes many of the 2017 adidas MLS Combine attendees, apparently. You've learned who the prospective draftees' favorite MLS player is, their favorite MLS team and MLS stadium and most interesting MLS coach.

Today, we share the results of the last two questions: the city the players would most like to see get an MLS expansion team and their all-time soccer idol. A total of 63 players filled out anonymous surveys at the Combine.

On the expansion front, one city won by a virtual landslide, although a total of 27 cities were mentioned. Among those were a few requests for another team in New York, Columbus, Los Angeles and Denver. You never know, right?

Top MLS expansion cities selected by the Combine players:

First place: Miami (17 percent of ballots)

Miami (17 percent of ballots) Second place: Tampa (11 percent of ballots)

Tampa (11 percent of ballots) Third place: Baltimore, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Sacramento (5 percent of ballots apiece)

As for the Combine players' all-time soccer idol, there was once again a clear winner. Thirty-three players were mentioned at least once -- here are the top vote-getters:

First place: Ronaldinho (17 percent of ballots)

Ronaldinho (17 percent of ballots) Second place: Zinedine Zidane (10 percent of ballots)

Zinedine Zidane (10 percent of ballots) Third place: Lionel Messi (6 percent of ballots)

Lionel Messi (6 percent of ballots) Fourth place: Steven Gerrard, Andres Iniesta, John Terry (5 percent of ballots)

Perhaps Ronaldinho would still be a draw if he does make that long-rumored move to MLS?