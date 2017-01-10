2017 adidas MLS Combine Survey: Players share their favorite MLS team

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — On Monday, we revealed which MLS players were the 2017 adidas MLS Combine attendees' favorites, and today we turn our attention to their favorite MLS teams.

Sixty-three Combine players filled out the anonymous survey, with 19 of the 22 teams in MLS in 2017 mentioned by at least one player, so there was a pretty good spread around the league.

The most popular teams? The answers just might surprise you.

First place : New York City FC (17 percent of ballots)

: New York City FC (17 percent of ballots) Second place : Philadelphia Union (10 percent of ballots)

: Philadelphia Union (10 percent of ballots) Third place : Columbus Crew SC, Toronto FC, Orlando City (8 percent of ballots apiece)

: Columbus Crew SC, Toronto FC, Orlando City (8 percent of ballots apiece) Fourth place : Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers, LA Galaxy (6 percent of ballots each)

: Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers, LA Galaxy (6 percent of ballots each) Fifth place: Colorado Rapids, Sporting Kansas City (5 percent of ballots apiece)

Now, how many of these guys will go to their favorite teams come draft day? Or maybe put another way, which players are about to get a brand-new favorite MLS team?