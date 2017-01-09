2017 adidas MLS Combine survey: Players pick their favorite MLS stars

CARSON, Calif. – The 2017 adidas MLS Combine is a busy time for prospective draft picks. Among the general anxiety, players have to conduct interviews, sit for physicals, do skills testing and play games.

They also get to fill out an anonymous survey. That's right, our annual combine player survey is back, and after polling 63 of the attendees here in Los Angeles, we get a snapshot of these players' views regarding MLS.

First up, we asked the Combine participants who is their favorite MLS player. A total of 35 players were named, 34 of those active players (Shalrie Joseph was the only former MLS player to get a nod).

The top vote-getters for favorite MLS player:

Other players who received a vote in the survey: