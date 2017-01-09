2017 adidas MLS Combine survey: Players pick their favorite MLS stars

CARSON, Calif. – The 2017 adidas MLS Combine is a busy time for prospective draft picks. Among the general anxiety, players have to conduct interviews, sit for physicals, do skills testing and play games.
They also get to fill out an anonymous survey. That's right, our annual combine player survey is back, and after polling 63 of the attendees here in Los Angeles, we get a snapshot of these players' views regarding MLS.
First up, we asked the Combine participants who is their favorite MLS player. A total of 35 players were named, 34 of those active players (Shalrie Joseph was the only former MLS player to get a nod).
The top vote-getters for favorite MLS player:
- First Place: Sebastian Giovinco (19 percent of ballots)
- Second Place: Andrea Pirlo (10 percent of ballots)
- Third Place: Jozy Altidore, Jordan Morris (6 percent of ballots)
- Fourth Place: Dom Dwyer, Matt Besler, David Villa (3 percent of ballots)
Other players who received a vote in the survey:
- Jordan Allen (Real Salt Lake)
- Emmanuel Boateng (LA Galaxy)
- Sam Cronin (Colorado Rapids)
- Mauro Diaz (FC Dallas)
- Mix Diskerud (New York City FC)
- Landon Donovan (LA Galaxy)
- Maurice Edu (Philadelphia Union)
- Tsubasa Endoh (Toronto FC)
- Andrew Farrell (New England Revolution)
- Marlon Hairston (Colorado Rapids)
- Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)
- Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders)
- Kaká (Orlando City SC)
- Kei Kamara (New England Revolution)
- Cyle Larin (Orlando City SC)
- Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders)
- Mikey Lopez (New York City FC)
- Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC)
- Tim Melia (Sporting Kansas City)
- Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers)
- Dominic Oduro (Montreal Impact)
- Ike Opara (Sporting Kansas City)
- Matt Polster (Chicago Fire)
- Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
- Harry Shipp (Seattle Sounders)
- Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)
- Jelle Van Damme (LA Galaxy)