2017 adidas MLS Combine survey: Favorite stadium, most interesting coach

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. -- They're shared their favorite MLS players and their favorite MLS teams, but what else did we ask 2017 adidas MLS Combine attendees in our annual anonymous survey?

Other topics polled from 63 of the Combine players include their favorite MLS stadium and most interesting MLS coach.

On the stadium front, you might think the favorite teams and favorite stadiums would overlap. Not exactly. While 18 MLS stadiums in total were mentioned in the survey, there were clearly a handful of stadiums that outpaced the rest of the field according to the players:

First Place : CenturyLink Field - Seattle Sounders, StubHub Center - LA Galaxy (14 percent of ballots each)

: CenturyLink Field - Seattle Sounders, StubHub Center - LA Galaxy (14 percent of ballots each) Third Place: Providence Park - Portland Timbers (8 percent of ballots)

Providence Park - Portland Timbers (8 percent of ballots) Fourth Place: MAPFRE Stadium - Columbus Crew SC, Children's Mercy Park - Sporting KC, BMO Field - Toronto FC (6 percent of ballots apiece)

Meanwhile, which MLS coaches were deemed most interesting by the Combine attendees? As with the favorite team, New York City FC sits atop the pack.