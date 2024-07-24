WATCH HERE: Inter Miami CF vs El Salvador - Friday, January 21 at 8 PM ET

LIVE
Columbus to host 2024 MLS All-Star Game

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game will be played on July 24, 2024.

Upcoming Inter Miami Matches
Upcoming Inter Miami Matches
1/19 - Inter Miami CF vs El Salvador

1/19 - Inter Miami CF vs El Salvador

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF begin their seven-game, globetrotting preseason tour with a Friday, Jan. 19 friendly against the El Salvador national team.

1/22 - Inter Miami CF vs FC Dallas

1/22 - Inter Miami CF vs FC Dallas

Inter Miami's second preseason tune-up arrives Monday, Jan. 22 vs. FC Dallas at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium in an all-MLS friendly.

1/29 - Inter Miami CF vs Al Hilal SFC

1/29 - Inter Miami CF vs Al Hilal SFC

At the end of the month, Messi, Suárez, Busquets, Alba and the rest of the squad jet to Saudi Arabia to take on Al Hilal SFC Monday, Jan. 29.

2/1 - Inter Miami CF vs Al Nassr

2/1 - Inter Miami CF vs Al Nassr

Two of the game's greatest-ever players will take the stage when  when Messi and Inter Miami meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr FC as part of the Riyadh Season Cup on Thursday, Feb 1.

Get Ready for the 2024 Season
Get Ready for the 2024 Season
Authentic IMCF jerseys available at MLSstore.com

Authentic IMCF jerseys available at MLSstore.com

Get your customized Inter Miami kit and other great gear all season long.

Watch every Inter Miami match on MLS Season Pass

Watch every Inter Miami match on MLS Season Pass

Catch every IMCF game this season on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

MLS Preseason Headlines
MLS Preseason Headlines
Why your MLS team should be hopeful as 2024 preseason begins

Why your MLS team should be hopeful as 2024 preseason begins
Contenders, pretenders & stars: 5 questions as MLS preseason begins
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Contenders, pretenders & stars: 5 questions as MLS preseason begins
Luis Suárez “dreaming big” as he completes Inter Miami’s “Fab Four”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Luis Suárez “dreaming big” as he completes Inter Miami’s “Fab Four”
Eastern Conference: What every team needs in the transfer market
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Eastern Conference: What every team needs in the transfer market
Western Conference: What every team needs in the transfer market
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Western Conference: What every team needs in the transfer market
2024 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results

2024 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results
MLS Preseason Headlines
Follow MLS
Follow MLS
MLS Instagram
MLS Tiktok
MLS YouTube
MLS X