2021 eMLS Overall Standings
The top eleven players will advance to eMLS Cup on March 20-21 at 3:00 PM ET/Noon PT.

#
Player
Club
PTS
GP
W - D - L
GF - GA
GD
1
xbLeU
ATX
64
26
20 - 4 - 2
76 - 31
45
2
KingCJ0
DC
56
26
18 - 2 - 6
82 - 50
32
3
Adamou
RBNY
55
26
16 - 7 - 3
67 - 35
32
4
Didychrislito
NYC
53
26
16 - 5 - 5
80 - 45
35
5
PhilB94
TOR
48
26
14 - 6 - 6
49 - 30
19
6
Kid M3mito
CHI
47
26
14 - 5 - 7
66 - 37
29
7
cisseSZN
PHI
47
26
13 - 8 -5
72 - 48
24
8
ALEKZANDUR
SKC
45
26
14 - 3 - 9
56 - 43
13
9
Fiddle
CIN
45
26
13 - 6 - 7
68 - 49
19
10
GODFATHER
LA
43
26
12 - 7 - 7
62 - 39
23
11
DOOLSTA
NSH
42
26
12 - 6 - 8
55 - 50
5
12
AlanAvi
DAL
41
26
11 - 8 - 7
69 - 45
24
13
RemiMartinn
LAFC
41
26
10 - 11 - 5
67 - 52
15
14
IMCF_Pabs
MIA
39
26
10 - 9 - 7
69 - 52
17
15
mehdibob3
MTL
36
26
10 - 6 - 10
64 - 57
7
16
Skill Shack
VAN
36
26
10 - 6 - 10
65 - 67
-2
17
Maloney
ORL
36
26
8 - 12 - 6
44 - 34
10
18
tokyorift
MIN
35
26
10 - 5 - 11
58 - 56
2
19
RCTID Thiago
POR
32
26
9 - 5 - 12
45 - 66
-21
20
BENR
SJ
30
26
10 - 0 - 16
74 - 104
-30
21
ADRIAN
SEA
24
26
6 - 6 - 14
44 - 70
-26
22
JordyReyes
HOU
23
26
6 - 5 - 15
56 - 76
-20
23
Gonzo
COL
20
26
5 - 5 - 16
35 - 72
-37
24
HASIB
STL
19
26
4 - 7 -15
40 - 65
-25
25
JKO
NE
18
26
5 - 3 - 18
32 - 53
-21
26
ENZO
ATL
4
26
1 - 1 - 24
16 - 93
-77
27
Crew96Skamzz
CLB
0
26
0 - 0 - 26
8 - 100
-92

eMLS Tie-Breaking Procedures

In the event that two or more players finish the regular season with an equal number of points, the following system will be used to break the tie:

  1. Total number of wins
  2. Goal Differential (GD) in regular season
  3. Goals For (GF)
  4. Goals Against (GA)
  5. Head-to-Head Record - the player that scored the most goals in head-to-head competition breaks the tie

