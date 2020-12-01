The top eleven players will advance to eMLS Cup on March 20-21 at 3:00 PM ET/Noon PT.
|
#
|
Player
|
Club
|
PTS
|
GP
|
W - D - L
|
GF - GA
|
GD
|
1
|
xbLeU
|
ATX
|
64
|
26
|
20 - 4 - 2
|
76 - 31
|
45
|
2
|
KingCJ0
|
DC
|
56
|
26
|
18 - 2 - 6
|
82 - 50
|
32
|
3
|
Adamou
|
RBNY
|
55
|
26
|
16 - 7 - 3
|
67 - 35
|
32
|
4
|
Didychrislito
|
NYC
|
53
|
26
|
16 - 5 - 5
|
80 - 45
|
35
|
5
|
PhilB94
|
TOR
|
48
|
26
|
14 - 6 - 6
|
49 - 30
|
19
|
6
|
Kid M3mito
|
CHI
|
47
|
26
|
14 - 5 - 7
|
66 - 37
|
29
|
7
|
cisseSZN
|
PHI
|
47
|
26
|
13 - 8 -5
|
72 - 48
|
24
|
8
|
ALEKZANDUR
|
SKC
|
45
|
26
|
14 - 3 - 9
|
56 - 43
|
13
|
9
|
Fiddle
|
CIN
|
45
|
26
|
13 - 6 - 7
|
68 - 49
|
19
|
10
|
GODFATHER
|
LA
|
43
|
26
|
12 - 7 - 7
|
62 - 39
|
23
|
11
|
DOOLSTA
|
NSH
|
42
|
26
|
12 - 6 - 8
|
55 - 50
|
5
|
12
|
AlanAvi
|
DAL
|
41
|
26
|
11 - 8 - 7
|
69 - 45
|
24
|
13
|
RemiMartinn
|
LAFC
|
41
|
26
|
10 - 11 - 5
|
67 - 52
|
15
|
14
|
IMCF_Pabs
|
MIA
|
39
|
26
|
10 - 9 - 7
|
69 - 52
|
17
|
15
|
mehdibob3
|
MTL
|
36
|
26
|
10 - 6 - 10
|
64 - 57
|
7
|
16
|
Skill Shack
|
VAN
|
36
|
26
|
10 - 6 - 10
|
65 - 67
|
-2
|
17
|
Maloney
|
ORL
|
36
|
26
|
8 - 12 - 6
|
44 - 34
|
10
|
18
|
tokyorift
|
MIN
|
35
|
26
|
10 - 5 - 11
|
58 - 56
|
2
|
19
|
RCTID Thiago
|
POR
|
32
|
26
|
9 - 5 - 12
|
45 - 66
|
-21
|
20
|
BENR
|
SJ
|
30
|
26
|
10 - 0 - 16
|
74 - 104
|
-30
|
21
|
ADRIAN
|
SEA
|
24
|
26
|
6 - 6 - 14
|
44 - 70
|
-26
|
22
|
JordyReyes
|
HOU
|
23
|
26
|
6 - 5 - 15
|
56 - 76
|
-20
|
23
|
Gonzo
|
COL
|
20
|
26
|
5 - 5 - 16
|
35 - 72
|
-37
|
24
|
HASIB
|
STL
|
19
|
26
|
4 - 7 -15
|
40 - 65
|
-25
|
25
|
JKO
|
NE
|
18
|
26
|
5 - 3 - 18
|
32 - 53
|
-21
|
26
|
ENZO
|
ATL
|
4
|
26
|
1 - 1 - 24
|
16 - 93
|
-77
|
27
|
Crew96Skamzz
|
CLB
|
0
|
26
|
0 - 0 - 26
|
8 - 100
|
-92
eMLS Tie-Breaking Procedures
In the event that two or more players finish the regular season with an equal number of points, the following system will be used to break the tie:
- Total number of wins
- Goal Differential (GD) in regular season
- Goals For (GF)
- Goals Against (GA)
- Head-to-Head Record - the player that scored the most goals in head-to-head competition breaks the tie