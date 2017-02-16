ExtraTime Radio: Star power, DP signings and David Beckham's MLS legacy

LISTEN: What's David Beckham's MLS legacy? Outside of much-needed awareness, it might just be the rule that was initially named after the world superstar. Once the Beckham Rule, now just part of the everyday MLS landscape, Designated Players have changed the league since Beckham signed for LA in 2007. The guys take a close look at MLS star power with none other than the GM who helped sign Beckham at the Galaxy, Alexi Lalas.

On Monday, the guys talked Homegrown players and MLS academies. This time around, they’re tackling star power, the big names who garner Designated Player contracts as well as the increasing crew of TAM players raising the level of the league.

Fredy Montero is certainly a star, and Ben ‘The Research’ Baer joins to break down the stats behind the Whitecaps much-needed forward signing. Plus, Red Bulls banter after the club parts ways with Ali Curtis, and intel on NYCFC’s new DP.

Alexi Lalas knows a thing or two about Designated Players. Now coming live and direct to your living room on Fox Sports, Lalas was LA Galaxy GM when they signed none other than David Beckham. How’d that deal go down? How did it change MLS? What is it’s legacy? What’s the state of star power in the league today? You’ll want to hear what Lalas has to say.

In the mailbag, the Union are looking for a Chief Tattoo Officer, Brad Evans is stoking rivalry flames in Cascadia, more MLS bucket lists and an ode to MLS LIVE in which one listener calls Andrew a big fat liar.

